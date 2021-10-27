Kitchen & Pantry Shelving

featured

Design Ideas Meshworks 3-Tier Steel Wire Shelving In Sage Green

$65.99
buybuybaby
featured

Slim Storage Cart, 3 Tier Bathroom Cart Organizer Slide Out Storage Cart Bathroom Storage Cart Mobile Shelving Unit Organizer with Casters Wheels for Bathroom Kitchen Laundry Narrow Places

$59.99
walmart
featured

Bamboo Shelf 7 Tier Bathroom Rectangular Tower Free Multifunctional Standing Rack Shelving Unit Storage Organizer, Plant Flower Stand for Kitchen, Bath, Living Room, Bedroom-Dark Brown

$58.99
walmart

Artisasset Bamboo Customizable 9-Tier Plant Stand Shelf Flower Pots Holder Display Rack Utility Shelf, Brown

$59.38
walmart

Shelf Liners for Wire Shelving

$51.31
wayfairnorthamerica

Alera® Shelf Liners for Wire Shelving, Size 0.39 H x 48.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair ALESW59SL4818

$51.31
wayfair

Jill 56.5" H x 18" W x 18" D Shelving Unit

$149.95
wayfairnorthamerica

ClosetMaid Fixed Mount 12-in All-in-One 2-ft -4-ft Wire Shelving Hardware Kit in White | 54124

$19.98
lowes

Khasim 17.7" Wire/Metal Standard Baker's Rack with Wine Bottle Storage

$119.99
wayfairnorthamerica

2 Tier Organizer Shelving Rack

$13.00
wayfairnorthamerica

Ebern Designs Roald 36" Standard Baker's Rack w/ Microwave Compatibility in Black, Size 57.0 H x 36.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair

$114.99
wayfair

Dotted Line™ 62" H x 35.4" W x 17.7" D Shelving Unit Steel in White, Size 62.0 H x 35.4 W x 17.7 D in | Wayfair 0621B84A01C84DCCA55D68DEAAF61D58

$150.00
wayfair
Advertisement

Ebern Designs Khasim 17.7" Wire/Metal Standard Baker's Rack w/ Wine Bottle Storage, Size 44.88 H x 17.7 W x 15.74 D in | Wayfair

$119.99
wayfair

Rebrilliant Beaton 72" H x 36" W x 18" D Ultra Durable Steel Wire Shelving Shelving Unit Wire/Metal/Steel in Black/Gray | Wayfair

$139.99
wayfair

Rebrilliant EZ Shelf - DIY Expandable Garage Shelves - 2 Pack (64" To 120" Each ) – White - Easy To Install - Strong - Wire Shelving Alternative

$299.96
wayfair

Adjustable Multi-Layer Shelving Storage

$109.99
wayfairnorthamerica

4-shelf Adjustable Shelving Storage Unit On Wheel Casters Metal Organizer Wire Rack, For Home Office Kitchen Bathroom Organization / 36l"x24"wx57"h

$99.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Rebrilliant Rustic Kitchen Shelving Hanging Shelve Set Of 2, Weathered Grey, Size 3.8 H x 15.8 W x 4.8 D in | Wayfair

$67.28
wayfair

Rebrilliant Storage Shelves, 6-Tier Wire Shelving Unit w/ Baskets Storage Rack Corner Shelf Shelving Adjustable Storage Shelf in Gray | Wayfair

$111.68
wayfair

Rebrilliant 4-Tier Corner Shelves, Corner Display Rack Mobile Shelving Unit in White, Size 31.7 H x 12.48 W x 12.48 D in | Wayfair

$96.99
wayfair

5 Tiers Storage Cart Rack Utility Shelf

$141.06
wayfairnorthamerica

6-Shelf Storage Shelf Wire Shelving Unit Metal Shelves Unit Storage Adjustable, Standing Shelf Units With PP Liner

$166.99
wayfairnorthamerica

3-Tier Slim Mobile Shelving Unit Rolling Cart with Handle

$24.52
wayfairnorthamerica

Andhav 38.28" H x 10.93" W x 14" D Multifunctional Shelving Unit

$89.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement

Configurations Deluxe Closet Kit, 3-6 Ft., Wire Shelving Kit With Expandable Shelving And Telescoping Rods, Custom Closet Organization System, Easy In

$379.99
wayfairnorthamerica

EZ Shelf DIY Expandable Closet Shelf & Rod - 64" - 118” - White - Mounts To 2 Sidewalls - Easy To Install - Strong - Wire Shelving Alternative - Shelf

$169.97
wayfairnorthamerica

5-Tier Storage Shelf, Heavy Duty Wire Shelving Unit, Metal Organizer Wire Rack With 55-Lb Per Shelf, Free Standing Storage Rack For Kitchen Pantry Lau

$146.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Rebrilliant 4-Tier Wire Shelving Metal Storage Rack For Bathroom,Laundry,Living Room,Kitchen Pantry Closet,Entryway Shelf Wire/Metal/Steel | Wayfair

$49.46
wayfair

Rebrilliant Ottinger 9.5" H x 10" W x 10" D Shelving Unit Wood in Brown, Size 9.5 H x 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair 8BF81D90B3EB41248A802065FA8345EF

$34.99
wayfair

Annamarie Adjustable 32" H x 12" W x 15" D Kitchen Shelving Unit

$73.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Folding Shelving Unit Heavy Duty Garage Metal Shelving Kitchen Shelving

$309.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Rebrilliant 3 Tier Rolling Cart,Slim Kitchen Storage Shelf w/ Wheels,Slide Out Storage Shelves Mobile Shelving Unit w/ Handle For Office, Home

$82.99
wayfair

Andilyn 27.34" H x 9.8" W x 21.48" D Multi-Functional Shelving Unit

$67.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Slim Storage Cart,3 Tier Bathroom Organizers Rolling Utility Cart Slide Out Storage Shelves Mobile Shelving Unit Organizer For Office, Kitchen, Bedroo

$32.62
wayfairnorthamerica

Rebrilliant Anda 2 Pack Shelving Rack, Size 2.37 H x 12.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair 6F96A7F3B746417D877AA33C271C1E5F

$64.99
wayfair

Rebrilliant Benito Shelving Rack Metal in Gray, Size 7.5 H x 9.75 W x 8.5 D in | Wayfair 8E36460B59D94A79AFF4481E6B1CDA5C

$15.88
wayfair
Advertisement

A1430NC Super Erecta Super Adjustable Industrial Wire Shelving, Chrome, 14' x 24', Pack of 4

$125.14
newegg

Rebrilliant 5-Wire Shelving Metal Storage Rack Adjustable Shelves Wire/Metal in Gray, Size 59.0 H x 22.0 W x 13.7 D in | Wayfair

$140.27
wayfair

Steffes 62.99" H x 13.39" W x 13.39" D Wire Shelving Unit

$78.28
wayfairnorthamerica

3/4/5-Shelf Heavy Duty Rolling Utility Cart Movable Storage Organizer Shelves with Wheels for Kitchen, Office, Coffee Bar,Shelving Storage Unit on Wheel Casters,Metal Organizer Wire Rack,White

$37.88
walmart

Rebrilliant 36.2" H X 11.8" W X 14.96" D Wire Shelving Unit in Black, Size 36.2 H x 11.8 W x 14.96 D in | Wayfair EE297D06552C4A2EB8642C2A93AF9BD3

$94.99
wayfair

Andelka Shelving Rack

$62.99
wayfairnorthamerica

5-Layer Metal Rotatable Round Shelving Unit With Wheels

$107.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Rebrilliant Akron Slim Space Saving Shelving Unit Wood in Brown/White, Size 23.0 H x 7.87 W x 11.42 D in | Wayfair 596301

$28.58
wayfair

Morefield 46" H x 29" W x 13.75" D Shelving Unit

$86.17
wayfairnorthamerica

Bamboo Shelf, Mulite-Tier Bookshelf Bookcase, Free-Standing Storage Shelf, Plant Flower Stand, Max Load 35LBS Per Shelf, Utility Shelf Rack For Living

$129.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Rebrilliant 3-Tier Mobile Shelving Unit Rolling Cart in White, Size 28.0 H x 21.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair 374BBDBA66A44B608C0E86DD231C580B

$25.88
wayfair

Naber 22" H x 36" W x 18" D Shelving Unit

$64.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement

Alera SW653618SR 72 x 36 x 18 in. 5-Shelf Wire Shelving Kit, Silver

$215.99
newegg

Alera 3" Gray Wire Shelving Shelf Tag, 10ct. | Michaels®

$8.99
michaelsstores

Corner Shelf Stand Kitchen Plant Ladder 4 Tier Standing Shelving Unit Rustic Display Storage Shelves Book Shelf Organizer For Bedroom, Living Room, Of

$76.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Alera SW59SL3618 Shelf Liners For Wire Shelving, 36w x 18d, Clear Plastic, 4/Pack

$57.99
($65.99 save 12%)
newegg

Alera™ Industrial Wire Shelving Components, Shelf Liner, 48Wx24"D

$71.99
staples

Alera 18-in D x 36-in W x 72-in H 4-Tier Steel Utility Shelving Unit | ALESW503618SR

$182.77
lowes

3 Tier Storage Cart Rolling Utility Cart Mobile Shelving Unit Organizer W/ Casters Wheels and Handle for Office Kitchen Bathroom, White

$45.79
walmart

Amazon Basics 3-Shelf Adjustable, Heavy Duty Storage Shelving Unit (250 lbs loading capacity per shelf), Steel Organizer Wire Rack, Chrome (23.3L x 13.4W x 30H)

$42.99
amazon

17 Stories Gautieri 35.4" Stainless Steel Shelving Unit Baker's Rack Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 33.5 H x 35.4 W x 15.7 D in | Wayfair

$184.99
wayfair

17 Stories Shelving Steel Storage Rack Adjustable Unit Shelves For Laundry Bathroom Kitchen Pantry Closet Metal in Black | Wayfair

$121.99
wayfair

17 Stories 23.6" Wide Kitchen Utility Shelf 3-tier Storage Rack For Oven Home Organizer Workstation Microwave Stand, Rustic Brown Wood | Wayfair

$119.99
wayfair

Somoa 53.5" H x 23.5" W x 13.5" D Shelving Unit

$160.28
wayfairnorthamerica
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com