Dish Racks

The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Storage & Organization
Kitchen
Dish Racks
Dish Racks
Share
Dish Racks
Stainless Steel Black Dish Drying Rack Over Kitchen Sink, Dishes and Utensils Draining Shelf, Kitchen Storage Countertop Organizer, Utensils Holder, Kitchen Space Saver (for Sink ≤ 33.5 inch)
featured
Stainless Steel Black Dish Drying Rack Over Kitchen Sink, Dishes and Utensils Draining Shelf, Kitchen Storage Countertop Organizer, Utensils Holder, Kitchen Space Saver (for Sink ≤ 33.5 inch)
$72.24
amazon
Better Chef 15-Inch Dish Rack, Chrome (32099743)
featured
Better Chef 15-Inch Dish Rack, Chrome (32099743)
$41.45
amazon
Brabantia Large Dish Drying Draining Rack (Dark Gray) Plastic Easy-Clean Drip Tray & Removable Cutlery Basket, Compact
featured
Brabantia Large Dish Drying Draining Rack (Dark Gray) Plastic Easy-Clean Drip Tray & Removable Cutlery Basket, Compact
$64.97
($68.25
save 5%)
amazon
Cambro Gray Dish Rack Dolly
Cambro Gray Dish Rack Dolly
$104.99
staples
Better Chef 22 Inch Chrome Dish Rack with Black Draining Tray
Better Chef 22 Inch Chrome Dish Rack with Black Draining Tray
$28.49
overstock
Classic Cuisine Natural Bamboo Kitchen Essentials Countertop Folding Dish Drainer Dryer Rack
Classic Cuisine Natural Bamboo Kitchen Essentials Countertop Folding Dish Drainer Dryer Rack
$25.17
($27.97
save 10%)
overstock
Umbra Holster Dish Rack
Umbra Holster Dish Rack
$40.00
crate&barrel
Metal Cast Iron 2 Tier Dish Rack
Metal Cast Iron 2 Tier Dish Rack
$35.74
wayfairnorthamerica
BKB365 Over Sink Stainless Steel Dish Rack Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 20.5 H x 12.6 W x 31.1 D in | Wayfair XEL-WZYY02-79
BKB365 Over Sink Stainless Steel Dish Rack Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 20.5 H x 12.6 W x 31.1 D in | Wayfair XEL-WZYY02-79
$61.18
($89.99
save 32%)
wayfair
Dish Drying Rack Over Sink Display Drainer Kitchen Utensils Holder
Dish Drying Rack Over Sink Display Drainer Kitchen Utensils Holder
$32.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Brabantia Compact Drying Plastic Countertop Dish Rack Plastic, Size 5.0 H x 7.9 W x 18.2 D in | Wayfair 117268
Brabantia Compact Drying Plastic Countertop Dish Rack Plastic, Size 5.0 H x 7.9 W x 18.2 D in | Wayfair 117268
$48.99
($53.00
save 8%)
wayfair
Binpure Game Handle Charging Base Cooling Fan Base Multi-function Storage Dish Rack Bracket Seat for PS5
Binpure Game Handle Charging Base Cooling Fan Base Multi-function Storage Dish Rack Bracket Seat for PS5
$42.16
walmart
Expandable Metal Dish Rack With Utensil Holders
Expandable Metal Dish Rack With Utensil Holders
$35.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Boyel Living Aluminum Dish Drying Rack
Boyel Living Aluminum Dish Drying Rack
$60.90
homedepot
2 Tier Dish Rack
2 Tier Dish Rack
$26.75
wayfairnorthamerica
2 Tier Dish Drainer Rack With Dish Drainerdryer Rack For Kitchen Countertop (Black)
2 Tier Dish Drainer Rack With Dish Drainerdryer Rack For Kitchen Countertop (Black)
$39.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Stainless Steel Dish Rack
Stainless Steel Dish Rack
$39.46
wayfairnorthamerica
Basicwise Drain Board and Utensil Cup Stainless Steel Dish Rack with Plastic, Large, Gray
Basicwise Drain Board and Utensil Cup Stainless Steel Dish Rack with Plastic, Large, Gray
$41.43
($57.89
save 28%)
amazon
Baby Bottle Drying Rack Bottle Dryer Holder Plastic Dish Hanger for Baby Bottles Pacifiers Cups
Baby Bottle Drying Rack Bottle Dryer Holder Plastic Dish Hanger for Baby Bottles Pacifiers Cups
$12.69
walmart
Better Chef Black Large Metal Dish Drying Rack with Drying Mat
Better Chef Black Large Metal Dish Drying Rack with Drying Mat
$18.49
homedepot
BLANCO 234699 Stainless Steel Dish Rack (Profina 36" Apron Front) Accessory, 17" x 12" x 0.25", Stainless
BLANCO 234699 Stainless Steel Dish Rack (Profina 36" Apron Front) Accessory, 17" x 12" x 0.25", Stainless
$95.40
amazon
Cuisinart 18US6251RED Dish Drying Mat with Rack (Red), 2 Pack
Cuisinart 18US6251RED Dish Drying Mat with Rack (Red), 2 Pack
$26.55
($37.98
save 30%)
walmartusa
Better Chef Stainless Steel 2 Tier Dish Rack Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 11.0 H x 17.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair 950109163M
Better Chef Stainless Steel 2 Tier Dish Rack Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 11.0 H x 17.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair 950109163M
$32.49
wayfair
Drop-In Small Kitchen Bar Sink With Dish Grid & Drain & Roll-Up Dish Rack
Drop-In Small Kitchen Bar Sink With Dish Grid & Drain & Roll-Up Dish Rack
$268.01
wayfairnorthamerica
Costway Adjustable Dish Drainer Kitchen Organizer
Costway Adjustable Dish Drainer Kitchen Organizer
$64.95
costway
6 Hooks Storage Hanger Cabinet Cupboard Storage Rack Seamless Nail-free Hook Holder Dish Tissue Shelf Hanging Hook Kitchen Accessories Organizer
6 Hooks Storage Hanger Cabinet Cupboard Storage Rack Seamless Nail-free Hook Holder Dish Tissue Shelf Hanging Hook Kitchen Accessories Organizer
$7.88
walmart
FYHSHOP Stainless Steel Dish Rack, Size 20.5 H x 35.8 W x 9.8 D in | Wayfair FYH2021100810110803
FYHSHOP Stainless Steel Dish Rack, Size 20.5 H x 35.8 W x 9.8 D in | Wayfair FYH2021100810110803
$63.99
wayfair
Juan Wood Folding 2 Tier Dish Rack
Juan Wood Folding 2 Tier Dish Rack
$19.08
wayfairnorthamerica
Glaustoncn Stainless Steel Dish Rack Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 3.9 H x 12.2 W x 16.5 D in | Wayfair LCM7454B08NVM7SJ1
Glaustoncn Stainless Steel Dish Rack Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 3.9 H x 12.2 W x 16.5 D in | Wayfair LCM7454B08NVM7SJ1
$60.30
wayfair
Stainless Dish Drying Rack Over the Sink Steel Flexible Dish Drying Rack Utensil Holder Cutting Board Holder Rustproof Dish Drainer
Stainless Dish Drying Rack Over the Sink Steel Flexible Dish Drying Rack Utensil Holder Cutting Board Holder Rustproof Dish Drainer
$76.98
walmartusa
Dish Drying Rack Over Sink Display Drainer Kitchen Utensils Holder Us Stock
Dish Drying Rack Over Sink Display Drainer Kitchen Utensils Holder Us Stock
$142.46
wayfairnorthamerica
4 Columns Kitchen Storage Rack Bamboo Wooden Dish Rack Plates Holder
4 Columns Kitchen Storage Rack Bamboo Wooden Dish Rack Plates Holder
$12.60
wayfairnorthamerica
Dish Drying Rack, Dish Drainer For Kitchen Rustproof Dish Rack And Drainboard Set With Removable Utensil Holder And Adjustable Swivel Spout, Counterto
Dish Drying Rack, Dish Drainer For Kitchen Rustproof Dish Rack And Drainboard Set With Removable Utensil Holder And Adjustable Swivel Spout, Counterto
$94.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Rebrilliant Stainless Steel Dish Drying Rack Over The Sink Kitchen Drainer Holder in Gray, Size 26.8 H x 26.4 W x 11.0 D in | Wayfair
Rebrilliant Stainless Steel Dish Drying Rack Over The Sink Kitchen Drainer Holder in Gray, Size 26.8 H x 26.4 W x 11.0 D in | Wayfair
$54.84
wayfair
Mega Chef Metal Countertop Dish Rack Metal, Size 17.5 W x 13.5 D in | Wayfair 95097670M
Mega Chef Metal Countertop Dish Rack Metal, Size 17.5 W x 13.5 D in | Wayfair 95097670M
$23.34
wayfair
MegaChef 17.5 in. Black Countertop Dish Rack
MegaChef 17.5 in. Black Countertop Dish Rack
$15.71
homedepot
Movo Stainless Steel 2 Tier Dish Rack Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 10.23 H x 24.8 W x 11.8 D in | Wayfair HO-DR06BK
Movo Stainless Steel 2 Tier Dish Rack Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 10.23 H x 24.8 W x 11.8 D in | Wayfair HO-DR06BK
$45.99
wayfair
Multifunctional S-shaped Dual Layers Collection Shelf Dish Drainer
Multifunctional S-shaped Dual Layers Collection Shelf Dish Drainer
$45.99
overstock
Prep & Savour Dish Rack, 2 Tier Dish Drying Rack, Stable Dish Drainer w/ Tray, Utensil Holder & Glass Holder For Kitchen Counter,Robust & Practical
Prep & Savour Dish Rack, 2 Tier Dish Drying Rack, Stable Dish Drainer w/ Tray, Utensil Holder & Glass Holder For Kitchen Counter,Robust & Practical
$85.99
wayfair
Stainless Steel Dish Rack
Stainless Steel Dish Rack
$29.99
wayfairnorthamerica
OMFG Stainless Steel Dish Rack Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 31.0 H x 14.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair THSQ-WZYY02-79
OMFG Stainless Steel Dish Rack Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 31.0 H x 14.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair THSQ-WZYY02-79
$89.99
wayfair
Prep & Savour Dish Drying Rack, Size 4.3 H x 16.5 W x 12.4 D in | Wayfair 38C1BEB8D08A4FAB95B130DC34F74B7E
Prep & Savour Dish Drying Rack, Size 4.3 H x 16.5 W x 12.4 D in | Wayfair 38C1BEB8D08A4FAB95B130DC34F74B7E
$87.99
wayfair
Polder 3-Piece Fold-Away Compact Dish Rack Set Grey
Polder 3-Piece Fold-Away Compact Dish Rack Set Grey
$29.99
buybuybaby
Prep & Savour Dish Drying Rack, 2-Tier 304 Stainless Steel Dish Rack w/ Utensil Holder, Size 16.0 H x 16.6 W x 9.8 D in | Wayfair
Prep & Savour Dish Drying Rack, 2-Tier 304 Stainless Steel Dish Rack w/ Utensil Holder, Size 16.0 H x 16.6 W x 9.8 D in | Wayfair
$96.99
wayfair
Cutting Board Rack Pot Lid Holder Chopping Board Organizer Stand Holder Kitchen Countertop Drain Storage Shelf To Hold Pan Lids, Plates, Dishes, Cutti
Cutting Board Rack Pot Lid Holder Chopping Board Organizer Stand Holder Kitchen Countertop Drain Storage Shelf To Hold Pan Lids, Plates, Dishes, Cutti
$56.09
wayfairnorthamerica
Prep & Savour Dish Drying Rack, 2 Tier Stainless Steel Large Dish Rack w/ 2 Drainboard Set, Utensil Holder Dish Drainer | Wayfair
Prep & Savour Dish Drying Rack, 2 Tier Stainless Steel Large Dish Rack w/ 2 Drainboard Set, Utensil Holder Dish Drainer | Wayfair
$82.72
wayfair
Prep & Savour Smart Design 3-Tier Kitchen Corner Shelf Rack - Steel Metal Wire - Rust Resistant - Plates, Dishes, Size 8.0 H x 9.0 W x 9.0 D in
Prep & Savour Smart Design 3-Tier Kitchen Corner Shelf Rack - Steel Metal Wire - Rust Resistant - Plates, Dishes, Size 8.0 H x 9.0 W x 9.0 D in
$61.99
wayfair
Stainless Steel over the Sink Dish Rack
Stainless Steel over the Sink Dish Rack
$91.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Metaoutdoors Over The Sink Dish Drying Rack Kitchen Drainer Countertop Organizer, Black Stainless Steel in Gray/Green | Wayfair MK-WZYY02-65
Metaoutdoors Over The Sink Dish Drying Rack Kitchen Drainer Countertop Organizer, Black Stainless Steel in Gray/Green | Wayfair MK-WZYY02-65
$77.99
wayfair
Stainless Steel Dish Rack
Stainless Steel Dish Rack
$96.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Stainless Steel Dish Rack
Stainless Steel Dish Rack
$165.99
wayfairnorthamerica
mskey Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack，Multipurpose Rolling Sink Rack，Larger Sizes 20.5" X 13 "- in Gray, Size 0.5 H in | Wayfair ZJWLecf9ae6
mskey Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack，Multipurpose Rolling Sink Rack，Larger Sizes 20.5" X 13 "- in Gray, Size 0.5 H in | Wayfair ZJWLecf9ae6
$75.99
wayfair
Stainless Steel Dish Rack
Stainless Steel Dish Rack
$99.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Better Chef 2 Tier Dish Rack Metal, Size 17.0 H x 22.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair 95089243M
Better Chef 2 Tier Dish Rack Metal, Size 17.0 H x 22.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair 95089243M
$32.12
wayfair
Better Chef 22 in. 2-Tier Blue Chrome Plated Standing Dish Rack
Better Chef 22 in. 2-Tier Blue Chrome Plated Standing Dish Rack
$21.88
homedepot
Atralife Sponge Drain Holder 304 Stainless Steel Free Punching Rack Dish Cloth Hook Storage Wall Hanger for Kitchen
Atralife Sponge Drain Holder 304 Stainless Steel Free Punching Rack Dish Cloth Hook Storage Wall Hanger for Kitchen
$9.87
walmart
Megachef 16 Inch Two Shelf Dish Rack with Easily Removable Draining Tray, 6 Cup Hangers and Removable Utensil Holder, Metallic
Megachef 16 Inch Two Shelf Dish Rack with Easily Removable Draining Tray, 6 Cup Hangers and Removable Utensil Holder, Metallic
$39.99
($124.99
save 68%)
ashleyhomestore
Better Chef 2-Tier 22 in. Chrome Plated Dish Rack in Red, Red
Better Chef 2-Tier 22 in. Chrome Plated Dish Rack in Red, Red
$42.99
($129.99
save 67%)
ashleyhomestore
2 Tier Dish Rack Rustproof Durable Above Kitchen Sink Shelf Dish Drain
2 Tier Dish Rack Rustproof Durable Above Kitchen Sink Shelf Dish Drain
$86.99
overstock
Alex Smart Home Dish Drying Rack,2 Tier Kitchen Plate Rack w/ Drainboard, Utensil Holder, Cup Holder, Cutting Board Holder | Wayfair
Alex Smart Home Dish Drying Rack,2 Tier Kitchen Plate Rack w/ Drainboard, Utensil Holder, Cup Holder, Cutting Board Holder | Wayfair
$39.11
wayfair
Dish Racks
