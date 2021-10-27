Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Storage & Organization
Housekeeping & Cleaning
Tools
Dusters
Dusters
Share
Dusters
Soft Barber Neck Face Duster Brush Cleaning Hairbrush Hair Brush Salon Household Hair Cleaning Brush Nylon Hair
featured
Soft Barber Neck Face Duster Brush Cleaning Hairbrush Hair Brush Salon Household Hair Cleaning Brush Nylon Hair
$10.89
walmart
Andoer Barber Neck Face Duster Brush Cleaning Hairbrush Hair Brush Salon Haircutting Tool Ultra Soft Nylon Hair
featured
Andoer Barber Neck Face Duster Brush Cleaning Hairbrush Hair Brush Salon Haircutting Tool Ultra Soft Nylon Hair
$11.99
walmart
Bee & Willow Home Wool Duster With Wooden Handle Natural
featured
Bee & Willow Home Wool Duster With Wooden Handle Natural
$4.99
buybuybaby
Aibecy 1PCS Shaving Brush Neck Duster Portable Facial Cleaning Brush Self Standing Shaving Brush
Aibecy 1PCS Shaving Brush Neck Duster Portable Facial Cleaning Brush Self Standing Shaving Brush
$9.78
walmart
Soft Hair Brush Nylon Barber Neck Duster Face Neck Cleaning Brush
Soft Hair Brush Nylon Barber Neck Duster Face Neck Cleaning Brush
$10.59
walmart
3M™ Easy Trap™ Duster Sweep & Dust Sheets, 5" x 6", 250 Sheets/Roll, 2 Rolls/Case (55655W)
3M™ Easy Trap™ Duster Sweep & Dust Sheets, 5" x 6", 250 Sheets/Roll, 2 Rolls/Case (55655W)
$116.99
staples
Barber Neck Face Duster Brush Cleaning Hairbrush Hair Brush Salon Household Hair Cleaning Brush Nylon Hair
Barber Neck Face Duster Brush Cleaning Hairbrush Hair Brush Salon Household Hair Cleaning Brush Nylon Hair
$11.69
walmart
3M, MMM59152W, Easy Trap Duster System, 60 / Box, White
3M, MMM59152W, Easy Trap Duster System, 60 / Box, White
$22.93
($35.00
save 34%)
walmartusa
Andoer Soft Neck Face Duster Barber Brush Cleaning Hair Hairdressing Hair Cutting Salon Stylist Hairbrush
Andoer Soft Neck Face Duster Barber Brush Cleaning Hair Hairdressing Hair Cutting Salon Stylist Hairbrush
$14.99
walmart
Soft Brush For Face Neck Duster Barber Hair Cutting Brush Cleaning Salon Barber Styling Tools
Soft Brush For Face Neck Duster Barber Hair Cutting Brush Cleaning Salon Barber Styling Tools
$11.59
walmart
Soft Hair Cutting Face Neck Duster Brush for Hairdressing Hair Stylist Professional Salon Barber Cleaning Brush Tool
Soft Hair Cutting Face Neck Duster Brush for Hairdressing Hair Stylist Professional Salon Barber Cleaning Brush Tool
$8.98
walmart
ACOUTO Neck Duster Brush, Soft Touch Haircut Cleaning Brush, Home Use Professional Hair Salon For Travel Use Salon Use Home
ACOUTO Neck Duster Brush, Soft Touch Haircut Cleaning Brush, Home Use Professional Hair Salon For Travel Use Salon Use Home
$5.20
walmart
Advertisement
Barber Hair Neck Duster Brush Salon Haircut Sweeper Cosmetics Make Up Face Cleaning Brushes Super Soft Bristles
Barber Hair Neck Duster Brush Salon Haircut Sweeper Cosmetics Make Up Face Cleaning Brushes Super Soft Bristles
$10.94
walmart
3M Easy Trap Duster, 5" x 125ft, White, 2 Rolls/Carton Soft, Size 1500.0 H x 5.0 W in | Wayfair MMM55655
3M Easy Trap Duster, 5" x 125ft, White, 2 Rolls/Carton Soft, Size 1500.0 H x 5.0 W in | Wayfair MMM55655
$69.28
wayfair
Mr. LongArm 0731 Lambs Wool Duster and Pole Combo 3-to-6-Foot
Mr. LongArm 0731 Lambs Wool Duster and Pole Combo 3-to-6-Foot
$26.43
($72.88
save 64%)
walmartusa
Meterk Barber Neck Face Duster Brush Cleaning Hairbrush Hair Brush Salon Haircutting Tool Ultra Soft Nylon Hair
Meterk Barber Neck Face Duster Brush Cleaning Hairbrush Hair Brush Salon Haircutting Tool Ultra Soft Nylon Hair
$10.99
walmart
Professional Barber Neck Duster Brush Hair Cutting Kits Hair Salon Hair Removal Brush Broken Hairbrush Haircut Special Cleaning Brush
Professional Barber Neck Duster Brush Hair Cutting Kits Hair Salon Hair Removal Brush Broken Hairbrush Haircut Special Cleaning Brush
$10.89
walmart
Microfiber Duster,7 PCS Feather Duster Cleaning Kit With 100 Inches Extension Pole,Reusable Bendable Cobweb Dusters For Cleaning Ceiling Fan,Car,Compu
Microfiber Duster,7 PCS Feather Duster Cleaning Kit With 100 Inches Extension Pole,Reusable Bendable Cobweb Dusters For Cleaning Ceiling Fan,Car,Compu
$84.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Kritne Barber Hair Cleaning Brush , Neck Duster Tool,Neck Face Duster Brush Barber Hair Clean Hairbrush Cutting Hairdressing Styling Tool
Kritne Barber Hair Cleaning Brush , Neck Duster Tool,Neck Face Duster Brush Barber Hair Clean Hairbrush Cutting Hairdressing Styling Tool
$9.26
walmart
Kritne Neck Brush, Professional Hairdressing Neck Duster Clean Soft Hair Brush Haircut Salon Barber Tool, Hair Salon Brush
Kritne Neck Brush, Professional Hairdressing Neck Duster Clean Soft Hair Brush Haircut Salon Barber Tool, Hair Salon Brush
$7.49
walmart
Microfiber Duster With Extra Long 100 Inches Telescopic Pole Detachable Bendable Head Washable Feather Duster For Cleaning Roof, High Ceiling, Fan, Fu
Microfiber Duster With Extra Long 100 Inches Telescopic Pole Detachable Bendable Head Washable Feather Duster For Cleaning Roof, High Ceiling, Fan, Fu
$65.99
wayfairnorthamerica
12V 120W 3500pa Wet & Dry Handheld Vacuum,5 in1 Cordless Car Duster Cleaning Tool Kit,Pet Cleaning Tool for Home and Car Cleaning
12V 120W 3500pa Wet & Dry Handheld Vacuum,5 in1 Cordless Car Duster Cleaning Tool Kit,Pet Cleaning Tool for Home and Car Cleaning
$22.88
walmart
OTVIAP Long Handle Neck Duster Soft Hair Brush Hairdressing Cutting Hair Styling Dust Cleaning Brush For Professional Hair Salon And Home Use
OTVIAP Long Handle Neck Duster Soft Hair Brush Hairdressing Cutting Hair Styling Dust Cleaning Brush For Professional Hair Salon And Home Use
$7.45
walmart
MABOTO Barber Hair Neck Duster Brush Salon Haircut Sweeper Cosmetics Make Up Face Cleaning Brushes Super Soft Bristles
MABOTO Barber Hair Neck Duster Brush Salon Haircut Sweeper Cosmetics Make Up Face Cleaning Brushes Super Soft Bristles
$10.94
walmart
Advertisement
OWSOO Hair Cleaning Brush with Handle Barber Neck Duster Unwanted Hair Removal Comb Hair Styling Hairdressing Tools
OWSOO Hair Cleaning Brush with Handle Barber Neck Duster Unwanted Hair Removal Comb Hair Styling Hairdressing Tools
$7.49
walmart
7oz Duster Twin Pack 13265
7oz Duster Twin Pack 13265
$21.13
newegg
OTVIAP Neck Face Duster Brush Salon Hair Cleaning Wooden Sweep Brush Hair Cut Hairdressing Tool, Barber Brush, Hairdressing Brush
OTVIAP Neck Face Duster Brush Salon Hair Cleaning Wooden Sweep Brush Hair Cut Hairdressing Tool, Barber Brush, Hairdressing Brush
$9.28
walmart
Meterk Hair Cleaning Brush with Handle Barber Neck Duster Unwanted Hair Removal Comb Hair Styling Hairdressing Salon Tools
Meterk Hair Cleaning Brush with Handle Barber Neck Duster Unwanted Hair Removal Comb Hair Styling Hairdressing Salon Tools
$7.12
walmart
Microfiber Duster Set With Extension, 2 Packs, Large 100", Small 32", Detachable Bendable Head, Scratch-Resistant Cover, Extendable Stainless Steel Po
Microfiber Duster Set With Extension, 2 Packs, Large 100", Small 32", Detachable Bendable Head, Scratch-Resistant Cover, Extendable Stainless Steel Po
$61.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Htovila Neck Duster Brush Large Neck Hair Brush Face Cleaning Hairbrush Soft Bristles Long Wooden Handle Hair Cutting Tools
Htovila Neck Duster Brush Large Neck Hair Brush Face Cleaning Hairbrush Soft Bristles Long Wooden Handle Hair Cutting Tools
$15.99
walmart
Microfiber Duster With Extension Pole(Stainless Steel), Extra Long 100 Inches, With Bendable Head, Extendable Duster For Cleaning High Ceiling Fan, In
Microfiber Duster With Extension Pole(Stainless Steel), Extra Long 100 Inches, With Bendable Head, Extendable Duster For Cleaning High Ceiling Fan, In
$61.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Microfiber Duster, With Extension Pole(Stainless Steel) 30 To 100 Inches, Reusable Bendable Dusters, Washable Lightweight Dusters For Cleaning Ceiling
Microfiber Duster, With Extension Pole(Stainless Steel) 30 To 100 Inches, Reusable Bendable Dusters, Washable Lightweight Dusters For Cleaning Ceiling
$82.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Evriholder Sophisti-Clean Ceiling Fan Duster In Blue
Evriholder Sophisti-Clean Ceiling Fan Duster In Blue
$8.99
($9.99
save 10%)
buybuybaby
Exercise N Play Kids Cleaning Set, Dinosaur Housekeeping Toys Play Set, Pretend Play Household Cleaning Tools W/ Brush, Broom, Mop, Dustpan, Duster, Gift for Girls Boys Toddlers Preschoolers
Exercise N Play Kids Cleaning Set, Dinosaur Housekeeping Toys Play Set, Pretend Play Household Cleaning Tools W/ Brush, Broom, Mop, Dustpan, Duster, Gift for Girls Boys Toddlers Preschoolers
$32.99
walmart
GoolRC Hair Cutting Face Neck Duster Brush for Hairdressing Hair Stylist Professional Salon Barber Cleaning Brush Tool
GoolRC Hair Cutting Face Neck Duster Brush for Hairdressing Hair Stylist Professional Salon Barber Cleaning Brush Tool
$15.76
walmart
Chinatera Wooden Hair Sweep Brush Neck Face Duster Soft Hair Cleaning Hairbrush (6)
Chinatera Wooden Hair Sweep Brush Neck Face Duster Soft Hair Cleaning Hairbrush (6)
$13.09
walmart
Advertisement
Microfiber Duster Set For Home, Telescopic Feather Cobweb Duster, Cleaning Kit Includes Extension Pole And 3 Replacement Head, Bendable & Washable For
Microfiber Duster Set For Home, Telescopic Feather Cobweb Duster, Cleaning Kit Includes Extension Pole And 3 Replacement Head, Bendable & Washable For
$72.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Libman Handheld Lambswool Duster, Polypropylene & Sanoprene, 18, Green & White, Case of 12, (0244) | Quill
Libman Handheld Lambswool Duster, Polypropylene & Sanoprene, 18, Green & White, Case of 12, (0244) | Quill
$109.99
quill
Mgaxyff Soft Hair Brush Neck Duster Hairdressing Hair Cutting Cleaning Brush for Barber Salon , Hair Cleaning Brush, Hair Styling Brush
Mgaxyff Soft Hair Brush Neck Duster Hairdressing Hair Cutting Cleaning Brush for Barber Salon , Hair Cleaning Brush, Hair Styling Brush
$12.86
walmart
Meterk Barber Neck Duster Cleaning Brush Salon Hairdressing Hair Soft Hairbrush Face Duster Brush Cleaning Tool Wood Handle
Meterk Barber Neck Duster Cleaning Brush Salon Hairdressing Hair Soft Hairbrush Face Duster Brush Cleaning Tool Wood Handle
$11.99
walmart
Meterk Professional Hairdressing Neck Brush Barber Cleaning Hairbrush Hair Brush Salon Hair Cutting Neck Duster
Meterk Professional Hairdressing Neck Brush Barber Cleaning Hairbrush Hair Brush Salon Hair Cutting Neck Duster
$10.99
walmart
METROVAC Computer/Electronics Duster, 4 inW, 70 cfm, 2016 Version
METROVAC Computer/Electronics Duster, 4 inW, 70 cfm, 2016 Version
$144.41
newegg
Swiffer Microfiber Extender Starter Kit Dusters (6 Handles, 18 Duster Refills)
Swiffer Microfiber Extender Starter Kit Dusters (6 Handles, 18 Duster Refills)
$59.82
homedepot
16" Lambswool Dusters
16" Lambswool Dusters
$19.99
($29.99
save 33%)
walmartusa
Business Source Nonflammable Power Duster
Business Source Nonflammable Power Duster
$7.99
($15.99
save 50%)
newegg
Soft Barber Neck Face Duster Brush Cleaning Hairbrush Hair Brush Salon Household Hair Cleaning Brush Nylon Hair Wooden Handle
Soft Barber Neck Face Duster Brush Cleaning Hairbrush Hair Brush Salon Household Hair Cleaning Brush Nylon Hair Wooden Handle
$12.36
walmart
DocaPole 6 ft. - 24 ft. Extension Pole + Microfiber Feather Duster/High Reach Telescopic Dusting Kit for High Ceilings & Surfaces
DocaPole 6 ft. - 24 ft. Extension Pole + Microfiber Feather Duster/High Reach Telescopic Dusting Kit for High Ceilings & Surfaces
$74.99
homedepot
DocaPole Microfiber Feather Duster for Dusting and Cleaning Surfaces Includes Handle for Use Without Pole (Pole Not Included)
DocaPole Microfiber Feather Duster for Dusting and Cleaning Surfaces Includes Handle for Use Without Pole (Pole Not Included)
$19.99
homedepot
Advertisement
unger pro 962660c microfiber ceiling fan duster connect and clean locking system 11 in.
unger pro 962660c microfiber ceiling fan duster connect and clean locking system 11 in.
$27.14
newegg
Boardwalk Professional Ostrich Feather Duster 13' Handle 23FD
Boardwalk Professional Ostrich Feather Duster 13' Handle 23FD
$15.99
($20.99
save 24%)
newegg
DocaPole 6 ft. to 24 ft. Extension Pole Plus Synthetic Cobweb Duster High Reach Telescopic Dusting Kit
DocaPole 6 ft. to 24 ft. Extension Pole Plus Synthetic Cobweb Duster High Reach Telescopic Dusting Kit
$72.99
homedepot
Barber Neck Duster Face Sweeping Brush Cleaning Hairbrush Hair Brush Salon Household Hair Cleaning Brush Hair Tool
Barber Neck Duster Face Sweeping Brush Cleaning Hairbrush Hair Brush Salon Household Hair Cleaning Brush Hair Tool
$6.99
walmart
Soft Brush For Face Neck Duster Barber Hair Cutting Brush Cleaning Salon Barber Styling Tools
Soft Brush For Face Neck Duster Barber Hair Cutting Brush Cleaning Salon Barber Styling Tools
$14.63
walmart
Barber Neck Face Duster Brush Cleaning Hairbrush Hair Brush Salon Haircutting Hairdressing Tool Soft Nylon Hair Peach Wood Handle
Barber Neck Face Duster Brush Cleaning Hairbrush Hair Brush Salon Haircutting Hairdressing Tool Soft Nylon Hair Peach Wood Handle
$12.08
walmart
Ultra Soft Barber Cleaning Hairbrush Dense Hair Sweep Brush Hairdressing Neck Face Duster Brush Salon Household Hair Styling Tool
Ultra Soft Barber Cleaning Hairbrush Dense Hair Sweep Brush Hairdressing Neck Face Duster Brush Salon Household Hair Styling Tool
$12.01
walmart
3M Easy Trap Duster Sweep & Dust Sheets, 5 x 6, 250 Sheets/Roll, 2 Rolls/Case (55655W), Sand | Quill
3M Easy Trap Duster Sweep & Dust Sheets, 5 x 6, 250 Sheets/Roll, 2 Rolls/Case (55655W), Sand | Quill
$103.99
quill
Soft Brush For Face Neck Duster Barber Hair Cutting Brush Cleaning Salon Barber Styling Tools
Soft Brush For Face Neck Duster Barber Hair Cutting Brush Cleaning Salon Barber Styling Tools
$13.65
walmart
Click N' Play 10Piece Pretend Play Educational Housekeeping Cleaning Set Includes A Broom, Dustpan, Duster, Mop, Collapsible Bucket, Sponge & More, Multicolor
Click N' Play 10Piece Pretend Play Educational Housekeeping Cleaning Set Includes A Broom, Dustpan, Duster, Mop, Collapsible Bucket, Sponge & More, Multicolor
$19.99
walmart
DocaPole 7 ft. to 30 ft. Extension Pole Plus Synthetic Cobweb Duster High Reach Telescopic Dusting Kit
DocaPole 7 ft. to 30 ft. Extension Pole Plus Synthetic Cobweb Duster High Reach Telescopic Dusting Kit
$92.99
homedepot
Soft Barber Neck Face Duster Brush Cleaning Hairbrush Hair Brush Salon Household Hair Cleaning Brush Nylon Hair
Soft Barber Neck Face Duster Brush Cleaning Hairbrush Hair Brush Salon Household Hair Cleaning Brush Nylon Hair
$12.99
walmart
Load More
Dusters
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.