Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Holidays
Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Gardening
Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
Decorating
Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
Shop
Shop
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Health & Family
Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Pets
Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
BHG.com
Shop
Storage & Organization
Housekeeping & Cleaning
Tools
Buckets
Buckets
Buckets
Microfiber Flat Mop With Bucket
Microfiber Flat Mop With Bucket
$32.65
wayfairnorthamerica
Leifheit Click System Clean Twist Spin Mop and Bucket Set
Leifheit Click System Clean Twist Spin Mop and Bucket Set
$55.21
($82.99
save 33%)
walmartusa
O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop and Bucket Floor Cleaning System with 2 Extra Power Refills, Multi-Colored
O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop and Bucket Floor Cleaning System with 2 Extra Power Refills, Multi-Colored
$42.97
homedepot
Flat Mop And Bucket Floor Cleaning System, 8 Microfiber Refills Hands-Free Wringing Mop 57 Inch Handle For Hardwood Laminate Floors
Flat Mop And Bucket Floor Cleaning System, 8 Microfiber Refills Hands-Free Wringing Mop 57 Inch Handle For Hardwood Laminate Floors
$112.99
wayfairnorthamerica
WaveBrake 2.0 Dirty Water Bucket, 18 qt, Plastic, Red 2064907
WaveBrake 2.0 Dirty Water Bucket, 18 qt, Plastic, Red 2064907
$29.99
($32.99
save 9%)
newegg
360-deg Spin Mop with Bucket & Dual Mop Heads Blue/Pink/Green/Purple
360-deg Spin Mop with Bucket & Dual Mop Heads Blue/Pink/Green/Purple
$54.99
overstock
Self Wash Flat Floor Mop And Bucket Set With 8 Reusable Mop Pads,Separates Dirty And Clean Water,Hands Free Home Floor Cleaning(Mop And Bucket)
Self Wash Flat Floor Mop And Bucket Set With 8 Reusable Mop Pads,Separates Dirty And Clean Water,Hands Free Home Floor Cleaning(Mop And Bucket)
$89.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Flat Floor Mop And Bucket Set For Floor Cleaning, Hands Free Squeeze Mop For Hardwood,Laminate Floor. Stainless-Steel Handle, 2 Washable & Reusable Mi
Flat Floor Mop And Bucket Set For Floor Cleaning, Hands Free Squeeze Mop For Hardwood,Laminate Floor. Stainless-Steel Handle, 2 Washable & Reusable Mi
$124.99
wayfairnorthamerica
San Jamar Kleen-Pail 6qt Plastic Green 12/Carton KP196GN
San Jamar Kleen-Pail 6qt Plastic Green 12/Carton KP196GN
$76.99
($78.99
save 3%)
newegg
Mop
Mop
$27.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ikayaa Press Type Stainless Steel 360°Rolling Spin Mop & Bucket Set Rotating Easy-Wring Floor Mop W/ 2 Microfiber Mop Heads
Ikayaa Press Type Stainless Steel 360°Rolling Spin Mop & Bucket Set Rotating Easy-Wring Floor Mop W/ 2 Microfiber Mop Heads
$30.99
wayfairnorthamerica
5-Quart Promotional Plastic Bucket, 550
5-Quart Promotional Plastic Bucket, 550
$8.96
newegg
Hand Free Flat Floor Mop And Bucket Set, 360 ° Rotary Wet And Dry Mop With 2 Washable & Reusable Microfiber Mops
Hand Free Flat Floor Mop And Bucket Set, 360 ° Rotary Wet And Dry Mop With 2 Washable & Reusable Microfiber Mops
$36.99
overstock
Rubbermaid Pail and Mop Strainer Combination, 17 1/2 L x 10 1/2 W x 12 H, Grey | Quill
Rubbermaid Pail and Mop Strainer Combination, 17 1/2 L x 10 1/2 W x 12 H, Grey | Quill
$32.99
quill
SANUME Hand Free Flat Floor Mop And Bucket Set, 360 ° Rotary Wet And Dry Mop With 2 Washable & Reusable Microfiber Mops
SANUME Hand Free Flat Floor Mop And Bucket Set, 360 ° Rotary Wet And Dry Mop With 2 Washable & Reusable Microfiber Mops
$38.20
newegg
Flat Floor Mop And Bucket Set For House Cleaning, Adjustable Stainless Steel Handle, Washable Microfiber Pads, Squeeze Out Water Without Hands, Perfec
Flat Floor Mop And Bucket Set For House Cleaning, Adjustable Stainless Steel Handle, Washable Microfiber Pads, Squeeze Out Water Without Hands, Perfec
$169.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Clean Flat Mop - Smart Self Squeeze Wringing No Bucket System - 2X Microfiber Pads For Dry And Wet Household Cleaning - Telescopic Pole With Spin Head
Clean Flat Mop - Smart Self Squeeze Wringing No Bucket System - 2X Microfiber Pads For Dry And Wet Household Cleaning - Telescopic Pole With Spin Head
$71.99
wayfairnorthamerica
WaveBrake 2.0 Bucket, 8.75 gal, Plastic, Yellow
WaveBrake 2.0 Bucket, 8.75 gal, Plastic, Yellow
$90.99
newegg
Mop And Bucket System
Mop And Bucket System
$42.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Encore 20256-201213 2 Gallon White Plastic Pail With Handle, No 20256-201213
Encore 20256-201213 2 Gallon White Plastic Pail With Handle, No 20256-201213
$18.30
newegg
Wet/Dry Microfibre Floor Mop With Self-Wringing Bucket And 6 Replacement Pads
Wet/Dry Microfibre Floor Mop With Self-Wringing Bucket And 6 Replacement Pads
$62.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Microfiber Spinning Magic Mop Rotating 360° Easy Floor Mop W/ Bucket 2 Mop Heads
Microfiber Spinning Magic Mop Rotating 360° Easy Floor Mop W/ Bucket 2 Mop Heads
$38.99
newegg
Unimed Defender ES Plastic Bucket, White, 5/Box (JPWP515T38) | Quill
Unimed Defender ES Plastic Bucket, White, 5/Box (JPWP515T38) | Quill
$37.99
quill
HDS TRADING CORP. 2.6 Gal. Grey Collapsible Plastic Bucket, Gray
HDS TRADING CORP. 2.6 Gal. Grey Collapsible Plastic Bucket, Gray
$17.50
homedepot
5L (1.3 Gallon) Set of 6 - Square Collapsible Plastic Bucket - Foldable Square Tub - Portable Fishing Water Pail - Space Saving Outdoor Waterpot.
5L (1.3 Gallon) Set of 6 - Square Collapsible Plastic Bucket - Foldable Square Tub - Portable Fishing Water Pail - Space Saving Outdoor Waterpot.
$60.05
newegg
Ti-Dee American 12 Qt. Clear Plastic Albino Rhino Corrections Mop Pail
Ti-Dee American 12 Qt. Clear Plastic Albino Rhino Corrections Mop Pail
$19.84
homedepot
Hands-Free Washing Multifunctional Lazy Mop Rubber Cotton Mop With Bucket
Hands-Free Washing Multifunctional Lazy Mop Rubber Cotton Mop With Bucket
$28.12
wayfairnorthamerica
O-Cedar Easy Wring Spin Mop & Bucket
O-Cedar Easy Wring Spin Mop & Bucket
$39.99
blainfarm&fleet
Easy Magic Microfiber Spining Mop W/ Bucket and 2 Heads 360 Degree Rotating Floor Mop
Easy Magic Microfiber Spining Mop W/ Bucket and 2 Heads 360 Degree Rotating Floor Mop
$23.25
newegg
Scratch Bucket Rotating Hand Pressure Mop
Scratch Bucket Rotating Hand Pressure Mop
$24.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Brabantia Newicon Step Can, 3.2 Gallon (12 Liter), Plastic Bucket Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 16.18 H x 9.88 W x 13.31 D in | Wayfair 113581
Brabantia Newicon Step Can, 3.2 Gallon (12 Liter), Plastic Bucket Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 16.18 H x 9.88 W x 13.31 D in | Wayfair 113581
$68.99
wayfair
Brabantia Newicon Step Can, 0.8 Gallon (3 Liter), Plastic Bucket Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 10.39 H x 6.61 W x 9.25 D in | Wayfair 304286
Brabantia Newicon Step Can, 0.8 Gallon (3 Liter), Plastic Bucket Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 10.39 H x 6.61 W x 9.25 D in | Wayfair 304286
$51.99
wayfair
Floor Mop Flat Mop And Bucket With Mop Rag
Floor Mop Flat Mop And Bucket With Mop Rag
$20.99
wayfairnorthamerica
CO P8ORANGE P8 Orange 8QT PL Plastic Bucket, 8 Quart
CO P8ORANGE P8 Orange 8QT PL Plastic Bucket, 8 Quart
$23.15
newegg
Coastwide Professional Plastic Bucket, 10 Qt, Gray (CW58017), Grey | Quill
Coastwide Professional Plastic Bucket, 10 Qt, Gray (CW58017), Grey | Quill
$14.99
quill
Microfiber Spin Mop And Bucket System, Spinning Mops For Floor Cleaning Support Self Separation Sewage And Clean Water, Spinner Mop For Wood Floors Wi
Microfiber Spin Mop And Bucket System, Spinning Mops For Floor Cleaning Support Self Separation Sewage And Clean Water, Spinner Mop For Wood Floors Wi
$157.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Flat Floor Mop And Bucket Set With 10 PCS Microfiber Mop Pads,Self Cleaning Squeeze Mop And Bucket System With Extended Stainless Steel Handle For Flo
Flat Floor Mop And Bucket Set With 10 PCS Microfiber Mop Pads,Self Cleaning Squeeze Mop And Bucket System With Extended Stainless Steel Handle For Flo
$82.26
wayfairnorthamerica
Brabantia Newicon Step Can, 1.3 Gallon (5 Liter), Plastic Bucket Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 11.46 H x 8.07 W x 10.71 D in | Wayfair 112904
Brabantia Newicon Step Can, 1.3 Gallon (5 Liter), Plastic Bucket Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 11.46 H x 8.07 W x 10.71 D in | Wayfair 112904
$50.99
wayfair
Alpine Industries 3 Qt. Red Plastic Cleaning Bucket Pail (10-Pack)
Alpine Industries 3 Qt. Red Plastic Cleaning Bucket Pail (10-Pack)
$69.99
homedepot
Brabantia Newicon Step Can, 0.8 Gallon (3 Liter), Plastic Bucket Stainless Steel in Brown, Size 10.39 H x 6.61 W x 9.25 D in | Wayfair 304408
Brabantia Newicon Step Can, 0.8 Gallon (3 Liter), Plastic Bucket Stainless Steel in Brown, Size 10.39 H x 6.61 W x 9.25 D in | Wayfair 304408
$42.50
wayfair
Flat Squeeze Mop And Bucket Set With 8pcs Microfiber Pads Refills
Flat Squeeze Mop And Bucket Set With 8pcs Microfiber Pads Refills
$46.65
wayfairnorthamerica
Rubbermaid HYGEN Plastic Bucket, White, 4/Pack (2135007)
Rubbermaid HYGEN Plastic Bucket, White, 4/Pack (2135007)
$21.54
staples
Flat Mop And Bucket Set, Hands-Free Floor Cleaning Mop With 10 Microfiber Mop Heads, Self Wring Mop And Bucket System For Hardwood, Tile, Marble Floor
Flat Mop And Bucket Set, Hands-Free Floor Cleaning Mop With 10 Microfiber Mop Heads, Self Wring Mop And Bucket System For Hardwood, Tile, Marble Floor
$156.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Hands-Free Washing Multifunctional Lazy Mop Rubber Cotton Mop With Bucket
Hands-Free Washing Multifunctional Lazy Mop Rubber Cotton Mop With Bucket
$27.51
wayfairnorthamerica
Brabantia Newicon Step Can, 1.3 Gallon (5 Liter), Plastic Bucket Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 11.46 H x 8.07 W x 10.71 D in | Wayfair 304309
Brabantia Newicon Step Can, 1.3 Gallon (5 Liter), Plastic Bucket Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 11.46 H x 8.07 W x 10.71 D in | Wayfair 304309
$57.99
wayfair
Flat Mop With Bucket-6 Reusable Mop Pads
Flat Mop With Bucket-6 Reusable Mop Pads
$49.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Flat Mop And Bucket OG4, Hands Free Floor Flat Mop, Stainless-Steel Handle, 6 Washable & Reusable Microfiber Pads
Flat Mop And Bucket OG4, Hands Free Floor Flat Mop, Stainless-Steel Handle, 6 Washable & Reusable Microfiber Pads
$119.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Free Hand Wash Mop And Bucket Set 48" X 6.6" X 5.5" Inches
Free Hand Wash Mop And Bucket Set 48" X 6.6" X 5.5" Inches
$22.32
wayfairnorthamerica
Banton Hands-Free Washing Multifunctional Lazy Mop Rubber Cotton Mop With Bucket
Banton Hands-Free Washing Multifunctional Lazy Mop Rubber Cotton Mop With Bucket
$27.51
wayfairnorthamerica
Reusable Mop And Bucket Set, Wet Or Dry, Compact Flat Mop And Bucket System, Dual Chamber Bucket With Microfiber Pad
Reusable Mop And Bucket Set, Wet Or Dry, Compact Flat Mop And Bucket System, Dual Chamber Bucket With Microfiber Pad
$101.99
wayfairnorthamerica
3 Piece Hands-Free Washing Multifunctional Lazy Mop Rubber Cotton Mop With Bucket
3 Piece Hands-Free Washing Multifunctional Lazy Mop Rubber Cotton Mop With Bucket
$48.46
wayfairnorthamerica
Flat Floor Mop And Bucket For Floor Cleaning Mop With Dry & Wet Bucket, 4-Washable & Reusable Microfiber Pads 360°Flexible Head Stainless Steel Handle
Flat Floor Mop And Bucket For Floor Cleaning Mop With Dry & Wet Bucket, 4-Washable & Reusable Microfiber Pads 360°Flexible Head Stainless Steel Handle
$96.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Hands-Free Washing Multifunctional Lazy Mop Rubber Cotton Mop With Bucket
Hands-Free Washing Multifunctional Lazy Mop Rubber Cotton Mop With Bucket
$27.51
wayfairnorthamerica
Dual Spin Mop With Clean & Dirty Water Bucket + 2 Microfiber Mop Heads
Dual Spin Mop With Clean & Dirty Water Bucket + 2 Microfiber Mop Heads
$111.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Microfiber Flat Mop With Bucket Cleaning Squeeze Hand Free Floor Mop 3 Reusable Mop Pads Stainless Steel Handle
Microfiber Flat Mop With Bucket Cleaning Squeeze Hand Free Floor Mop 3 Reusable Mop Pads Stainless Steel Handle
$20.98
wayfairnorthamerica
Floor Mop And Bucket Set - Hands-Free Home Floor Cleaning To Remove Dirt, Grime, And Hair Build-Up - Includes 3 Reusable Microfiber Pads
Floor Mop And Bucket Set - Hands-Free Home Floor Cleaning To Remove Dirt, Grime, And Hair Build-Up - Includes 3 Reusable Microfiber Pads
$108.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Hands-Free Washing Multifunctional Lazy Mop Rubber Cotton Mop With Bucket
Hands-Free Washing Multifunctional Lazy Mop Rubber Cotton Mop With Bucket
$27.51
wayfairnorthamerica
Microfiber Spin Mop With Patented Bucket Water Filtration – Self Wringing Wet Dry All-In-One Flat Mop With Extra Refills – Safe On All Floor Types Har
Microfiber Spin Mop With Patented Bucket Water Filtration – Self Wringing Wet Dry All-In-One Flat Mop With Extra Refills – Safe On All Floor Types Har
$156.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Spin Mop And Bucket Floor Cleaning Set With 4 Mop Pads Refills , 13L Bucket ,Telescopic Stainless Steel And Hand Detergent Dispenser
Spin Mop And Bucket Floor Cleaning Set With 4 Mop Pads Refills , 13L Bucket ,Telescopic Stainless Steel And Hand Detergent Dispenser
$133.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Flat Floor Mop And Bucket Set For Professional Home Floor Cleaning System With Aluminum Handle/2-Washable Microfiber Pads Perfect Home + Kitchen Clean
Flat Floor Mop And Bucket Set For Professional Home Floor Cleaning System With Aluminum Handle/2-Washable Microfiber Pads Perfect Home + Kitchen Clean
$76.58
wayfairnorthamerica
Buckets
