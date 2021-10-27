Skip to content
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Storage & Organization
Housekeeping & Cleaning
Tools
Cleaning Tools
Share
Cleaning Tools
Sponges
Buckets
Dust Pans
Dusters
Mops
Gloves
Brooms
Hand Soap
Cloths
Scrubbing Brushes
NEST Fragrances Birchwood Pine Liquid Hand Soap, 10 Fl Oz
featured
NEST Fragrances Birchwood Pine Liquid Hand Soap, 10 Fl Oz
$22.00
amazon
Lysol Healthy Touch Hand Soap Refill, Refreshing Grapefruit Essence, 8.50-Ounce (Pack of 2)
featured
Lysol Healthy Touch Hand Soap Refill, Refreshing Grapefruit Essence, 8.50-Ounce (Pack of 2)
$9.90
amazon
Antibacterial Foaming Hand Soap
featured
Antibacterial Foaming Hand Soap
$6.99
vitaminshoppe
Casabella Waterblock Premium Latex Gloves With Tapered Fit & Double Cuff - Medium - Aqua Blue
Casabella Waterblock Premium Latex Gloves With Tapered Fit & Double Cuff - Medium - Aqua Blue
$6.49
overstock
Dot & Lil Fresh Fir Hand Soap
Dot & Lil Fresh Fir Hand Soap
$18.70
($22.00
save 15%)
macys
Business Source Nonflammable Power Duster
Business Source Nonflammable Power Duster
$7.99
($15.99
save 50%)
newegg
All Purpose Cleaning Gloves
All Purpose Cleaning Gloves
$8.95
surlatable
Crayola Essentials Kit, Hand Sanitizer, Hand Lotion, Hand Soap
Crayola Essentials Kit, Hand Sanitizer, Hand Lotion, Hand Soap
$9.99
walmart
Weave Towel Microfiber Weave Drying Towel Cloth for Car Detailing Home Kitchen AllPurpose Streakless Microfiber Cleaning Cloth 12 x 12 Inches 8 Pack
Weave Towel Microfiber Weave Drying Towel Cloth for Car Detailing Home Kitchen AllPurpose Streakless Microfiber Cleaning Cloth 12 x 12 Inches 8 Pack
$20.05
newegg
Cleanze Cleanze antibacterial hand soap 8.4-fl oz Antibacterial Hand Soap | FFP15828
Cleanze Cleanze antibacterial hand soap 8.4-fl oz Antibacterial Hand Soap | FFP15828
$2.48
lowes
Cousin Anti Polishing Cleaning & Polishing Cloth Fine Jewelry, Watches, Coins, Pro Size Pure Cotton Non Tarnish Removal System
Cousin Anti Polishing Cleaning & Polishing Cloth Fine Jewelry, Watches, Coins, Pro Size Pure Cotton Non Tarnish Removal System
$11.35
amazon
Dial 12-Pack 7.5-fl oz Antibacterial Foaming Hand Soap | DIA82834
Dial 12-Pack 7.5-fl oz Antibacterial Foaming Hand Soap | DIA82834
$59.52
lowes
Coastwide Professional Lotion Hand Soap Refill, 1 Gal, 4/Carton (CW155RU01-ACT) | Quill
Coastwide Professional Lotion Hand Soap Refill, 1 Gal, 4/Carton (CW155RU01-ACT) | Quill
$25.99
quill
AutoSpa Microfiber Chenille Wash Mop with 48" Extension Pole
AutoSpa Microfiber Chenille Wash Mop with 48" Extension Pole
$14.99
blainfarm&fleet
Optic Cloths Microfiber Lens Cleaning Cloth 15 Pack 6x 6 for Optical Grade Lens Like Wide Angle Lens Telephoto Lens Camera Lens Microlens SLR.
Optic Cloths Microfiber Lens Cleaning Cloth 15 Pack 6x 6 for Optical Grade Lens Like Wide Angle Lens Telephoto Lens Camera Lens Microlens SLR.
$8.25
newegg
Pack Premium Microfiber Cleaning Cloths Lintfree Fiber Cleaning Cloth for Cleaning Lenses Glasses Glass Screens Cameras Cell Phone Eyeglasses LCD.
Pack Premium Microfiber Cleaning Cloths Lintfree Fiber Cleaning Cloth for Cleaning Lenses Glasses Glass Screens Cameras Cell Phone Eyeglasses LCD.
$14.15
newegg
Caprina by Canus Liquid Hand Soap Refill, With Fresh Canadian Goat Milk, Original, 27.1 Fl Oz
Caprina by Canus Liquid Hand Soap Refill, With Fresh Canadian Goat Milk, Original, 27.1 Fl Oz
$10.97
amazon
Boardwalk Nonwoven Cut End Edge Mop Rayon/Polyester #20 White 12/Carton BW2020
Boardwalk Nonwoven Cut End Edge Mop Rayon/Polyester #20 White 12/Carton BW2020
$40.99
($44.99
save 9%)
newegg
Boon Cacti Bottle Cleaning Brush Set - Brown & Green
Boon Cacti Bottle Cleaning Brush Set - Brown & Green
$18.99
target
Boardwalk Cotton Cut-End Lie-Flat Wet Flat Mop Mop Head, 24 oz., White, (12-Carton)
Boardwalk Cotton Cut-End Lie-Flat Wet Flat Mop Mop Head, 24 oz., White, (12-Carton)
$99.32
homedepot
unger pro 962660c microfiber ceiling fan duster connect and clean locking system 11 in.
unger pro 962660c microfiber ceiling fan duster connect and clean locking system 11 in.
$27.14
newegg
BISSELL, 2786 Area Rug Brush Roll-Crosswave Cordless Max, New Geniune OEM Part
BISSELL, 2786 Area Rug Brush Roll-Crosswave Cordless Max, New Geniune OEM Part
$16.11
($17.99
save 10%)
amazon
Caprina 2 l Original Formula Moisturizing Refill Liquid Hand Soap, Beige / Cream
Caprina 2 l Original Formula Moisturizing Refill Liquid Hand Soap, Beige / Cream
$18.99
homedepot
GhostBlanket Microfiber Cleaning Cloth for Glasses Laptop Screens Phone Screens Camera Lenses 4 Pack
GhostBlanket Microfiber Cleaning Cloth for Glasses Laptop Screens Phone Screens Camera Lenses 4 Pack
$9.38
newegg
Mop Head, Loop Web/Tailband, Value Standard, Cotton, No. 32, White, 12/Carton
Mop Head, Loop Web/Tailband, Value Standard, Cotton, No. 32, White, 12/Carton
$93.99
newegg
Boardwalk Professional Ostrich Feather Duster 13' Handle 23FD
Boardwalk Professional Ostrich Feather Duster 13' Handle 23FD
$15.99
($20.99
save 24%)
newegg
Capri Blue Volcano Hand Soap & Lotion Gift Set By Capri Blue in Blue
Capri Blue Volcano Hand Soap & Lotion Gift Set By Capri Blue in Blue
$38.00
anthropologie us
Bissell SpinWave® Cordless Hard Floor Spin Mop Microfiber, Size 45.0 H x 16.0 W in | Wayfair 2315
Bissell SpinWave® Cordless Hard Floor Spin Mop Microfiber, Size 45.0 H x 16.0 W in | Wayfair 2315
$154.49
wayfair
BISSELL Spring Breeze 32oz. Scented Dermineralized Steam Mop Water - 1394
BISSELL Spring Breeze 32oz. Scented Dermineralized Steam Mop Water - 1394
$7.99
target
Coastwide Professional Cut-End Wet Mop Head, #32, Rayon, 1 Headband, White (CW57747) | Quill
Coastwide Professional Cut-End Wet Mop Head, #32, Rayon, 1 Headband, White (CW57747) | Quill
$10.99
quill
Brighton Professional Antibacterial Foaming Hand Soap Refill, Orange Scent, 1250mL, 4/Carton (18494X)
Brighton Professional Antibacterial Foaming Hand Soap Refill, Orange Scent, 1250mL, 4/Carton (18494X)
$76.99
staples
Boardwalk Super Loop Wet Mop Heads Cotton/Synthetic Small Size Blue 501BL
Boardwalk Super Loop Wet Mop Heads Cotton/Synthetic Small Size Blue 501BL
$108.99
($109.99
save 1%)
newegg
Caprina by Canus Liquid Hand Soap Refill With Fresh Canadian Goat Milk Soften and Soothe Skin Moisturizing Vitamin A B2 B3 and More, Lavender Oil, 27.1 Fl Oz
Caprina by Canus Liquid Hand Soap Refill With Fresh Canadian Goat Milk Soften and Soothe Skin Moisturizing Vitamin A B2 B3 and More, Lavender Oil, 27.1 Fl Oz
$10.89
amazon
Butler 53 Angle Broom with Dustpan, White/Green (411206) | Quill
Butler 53 Angle Broom with Dustpan, White/Green (411206) | Quill
$13.99
quill
Casabella Loop Vegetable Scrub Brush, 6.5" x 2.75" x 1.75"
Casabella Loop Vegetable Scrub Brush, 6.5" x 2.75" x 1.75"
$7.17
amazon
Cequent Laitner Company 18" Block Push Broom | Wayfair 255
Cequent Laitner Company 18" Block Push Broom | Wayfair 255
$22.78
wayfair
Boardwalk Mop Head, Dust, Cotton, 24 x 3 in White
Boardwalk Mop Head, Dust, Cotton, 24 x 3 in White
$11.16
homedepot
Brillo Scrub Max All-Purpose Sponge (2-Count Case of 6), Blue
Brillo Scrub Max All-Purpose Sponge (2-Count Case of 6), Blue
$23.94
homedepot
Cuisinart CCB-399 Pizza Stone Cleaning Brush
Cuisinart CCB-399 Pizza Stone Cleaning Brush
$19.37
amazon
Caldrea Hand Care Set, Pear Blossom Agave, 2 ct: Hand Soap (10.8 fl oz), Hand Lotion (10.8 fl oz)
Caldrea Hand Care Set, Pear Blossom Agave, 2 ct: Hand Soap (10.8 fl oz), Hand Lotion (10.8 fl oz)
$22.58
amazon
Boardwalk 10" Polypropylene Dual-Surface Scrub Brush Medium | Wayfair BWK3410
Boardwalk 10" Polypropylene Dual-Surface Scrub Brush Medium | Wayfair BWK3410
$20.99
wayfair
Caprina by Canus Liquid Hand Soap Pump With Fresh Canadian Goat Milk, Shea Butter, 8.5 Fl Oz
Caprina by Canus Liquid Hand Soap Pump With Fresh Canadian Goat Milk, Shea Butter, 8.5 Fl Oz
$7.59
amazon
55mm Slim HD MiltiCoated Variable Polarizing Fader ND Neutral Density Adjustable ND2 to ND400 Lens Filter for Digital Cameras + Cleaning Cloth
55mm Slim HD MiltiCoated Variable Polarizing Fader ND Neutral Density Adjustable ND2 to ND400 Lens Filter for Digital Cameras + Cleaning Cloth
$36.57
newegg
Dial Antibacterial Liquid Hand Soap Refill, Gold, 52 Fluid oz (Pack of 3)
Dial Antibacterial Liquid Hand Soap Refill, Gold, 52 Fluid oz (Pack of 3)
$11.91
amazon
Pizza NYC Cleaning Cloth
Pizza NYC Cleaning Cloth
$14.00
wayfairnorthamerica
DocaPole Car Wash Cleaning Kit and 30 ft. Extension Pole Soft Car Scrub Brush Car Squeegee Wash Mitts Microfiber Cleaning Head, Yellow
DocaPole Car Wash Cleaning Kit and 30 ft. Extension Pole Soft Car Scrub Brush Car Squeegee Wash Mitts Microfiber Cleaning Head, Yellow
$119.99
homedepot
Command Forever Classic Metal Hook, Large, Oil Rubbed Bronze, 2-Hooks (FC13-ORB-2ES), Great for Dorm Decor & Broom & Mop Grippers, Multi-Use Gripper, Holds up to 4 lbs, 2-Pack
Command Forever Classic Metal Hook, Large, Oil Rubbed Bronze, 2-Hooks (FC13-ORB-2ES), Great for Dorm Decor & Broom & Mop Grippers, Multi-Use Gripper, Holds up to 4 lbs, 2-Pack
$24.64
($35.38
save 30%)
amazon
Antimicrobial Foam Hand Soap, 1 Liter Refill
Antimicrobial Foam Hand Soap, 1 Liter Refill
$71.99
($116.99
save 38%)
newegg
Cleaning Sponge Dish Cloth
Cleaning Sponge Dish Cloth
$97.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Soft Barber Neck Face Duster Brush Cleaning Hairbrush Hair Brush Salon Household Hair Cleaning Brush Nylon Hair
Soft Barber Neck Face Duster Brush Cleaning Hairbrush Hair Brush Salon Household Hair Cleaning Brush Nylon Hair
$10.89
walmart
AOLLY Exfoliating Brush, Anti-itch Brush, the method to solve the itching of the body. Flower-shaped design, medium friction, suitable for itching.
AOLLY Exfoliating Brush, Anti-itch Brush, the method to solve the itching of the body. Flower-shaped design, medium friction, suitable for itching.
$18.99
newegg
3M 9027 Microfiber Electronics Cleaning Cloth, 12 x 14, White
3M 9027 Microfiber Electronics Cleaning Cloth, 12 x 14, White
$8.55
newegg
Microfiber Eyeglass Cleaning Cloth TV Cleaning Cloth with Size of 5 Inches x 7 Inches for Cell Phones LCD TV and Laptop Screens Lenses Tablets.
Microfiber Eyeglass Cleaning Cloth TV Cleaning Cloth with Size of 5 Inches x 7 Inches for Cell Phones LCD TV and Laptop Screens Lenses Tablets.
$15.32
newegg
Scotch-Brite 5265CT Non-Scratch Scrub Sponges
Scotch-Brite 5265CT Non-Scratch Scrub Sponges
$33.99
($35.99
save 6%)
newegg
Andoer Barber Neck Face Duster Brush Cleaning Hairbrush Hair Brush Salon Haircutting Tool Ultra Soft Nylon Hair
Andoer Barber Neck Face Duster Brush Cleaning Hairbrush Hair Brush Salon Haircutting Tool Ultra Soft Nylon Hair
$11.99
walmart
Bee & Willow Home Wool Duster With Wooden Handle Natural
Bee & Willow Home Wool Duster With Wooden Handle Natural
$4.99
buybuybaby
Aibecy 1PCS Shaving Brush Neck Duster Portable Facial Cleaning Brush Self Standing Shaving Brush
Aibecy 1PCS Shaving Brush Neck Duster Portable Facial Cleaning Brush Self Standing Shaving Brush
$9.78
walmart
3M Scotch-Brite Scrub Dots Non-Scratch Scrub Sponge (3-Pack, Case of 8), Blue
3M Scotch-Brite Scrub Dots Non-Scratch Scrub Sponge (3-Pack, Case of 8), Blue
$21.92
homedepot
Soft Hair Brush Nylon Barber Neck Duster Face Neck Cleaning Brush
Soft Hair Brush Nylon Barber Neck Duster Face Neck Cleaning Brush
$10.59
walmart
Cleaning Brush Set for Drill
Cleaning Brush Set for Drill
$24.99
walmart
Cleaning Tools
