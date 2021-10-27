Step Stools

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Storage & Organization
Housekeeping & Cleaning
Step Stools
Step Stools
Share
Step Stools
AmeriHome 1-Step Steel Folding Mini Step Stool with 330 lbs. Load Capacity
featured
AmeriHome 1-Step Steel Folding Mini Step Stool with 330 lbs. Load Capacity
$19.99
homedepot
Honey-Can-Do 1-Step Plastic Folding Step Stool, 200 lbs. Load Capacity
featured
Honey-Can-Do 1-Step Plastic Folding Step Stool, 200 lbs. Load Capacity
$27.59
homedepot
3 Step Ladder, Folding Step Stool with Rubber Wide Pedal Sturdy Steel Ladder, Steel Ladder Hold Up to 350lbs for Household, Kitchen and Office
featured
3 Step Ladder, Folding Step Stool with Rubber Wide Pedal Sturdy Steel Ladder, Steel Ladder Hold Up to 350lbs for Household, Kitchen and Office
$41.40
newegg
Transitional Wooden Step Stool in Plantation Cherry Finish - Dark Brown
Transitional Wooden Step Stool in Plantation Cherry Finish - Dark Brown
$209.00
overstock
Folding 2 Step Plastic and Wood Step Stool with 225 lb. Load Capacity
Folding 2 Step Plastic and Wood Step Stool with 225 lb. Load Capacity
$28.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Medline 0.69H Steel Step Stool (MDS80430I) | Quill
Medline 0.69H Steel Step Stool (MDS80430I) | Quill
$70.99
quill
1 Step Ladder Folding Step Stool Steel Ladder
1 Step Ladder Folding Step Stool Steel Ladder
$29.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Kikkerland Easy Folding Step Stool In White
Kikkerland Easy Folding Step Stool In White
$14.99
bedbath&beyond
Retro 1 Step Steel Step Stool with 225 lb. Load Capacity
Retro 1 Step Steel Step Stool with 225 lb. Load Capacity
$26.85
wayfairnorthamerica
McKesson Step Stool Black 81-11200 1 Each
McKesson Step Stool Black 81-11200 1 Each
$30.57
walmart
Rimax 250 lbs. Capacity 2-Step Plastic Stool and a Top Organizer
Rimax 250 lbs. Capacity 2-Step Plastic Stool and a Top Organizer
$43.58
homedepot
Prince Lionheart Step Stool with Faucet Extender
Prince Lionheart Step Stool with Faucet Extender
$49.99
amazon
Prince Lionheart Dual Height UPPY2 Step Stool, Blue, Perfect for Potty Training and Kitchen, Grippy Non-Slip Top, Sturdy Base with Non-Slip Feet
Prince Lionheart Dual Height UPPY2 Step Stool, Blue, Perfect for Potty Training and Kitchen, Grippy Non-Slip Top, Sturdy Base with Non-Slip Feet
$23.60
($24.99
save 6%)
amazon
Genny 1 - Step Plastic Lightweight Step Stool
Genny 1 - Step Plastic Lightweight Step Stool
$18.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Cosco 3-Step Signature Premium Folding Step Stool Black
Cosco 3-Step Signature Premium Folding Step Stool Black
$39.99
bedbath&beyond
Delxo 2 in 1 Lightweight Aluminum 3 Step Stool Ladder 330lbs 3-Feetï¼ˆBlackï¼‰
Delxo 2 in 1 Lightweight Aluminum 3 Step Stool Ladder 330lbs 3-Feetï¼ˆBlackï¼‰
$73.99
walmart
Cramer One Up 0.8H Plastic Step Stool (50051PK82) | Quill
Cramer One Up 0.8H Plastic Step Stool (50051PK82) | Quill
$58.99
quill
Cramer Kik-Step Steel Step Stool, 350lb. Capacity (CRA100192), Black | Quill
Cramer Kik-Step Steel Step Stool, 350lb. Capacity (CRA100192), Black | Quill
$73.99
quill
3-Step Aluminum Step Stool with 300 lb. Load Capacity
3-Step Aluminum Step Stool with 300 lb. Load Capacity
$329.74
wayfairnorthamerica
Cosco One-step Step Stool Steel without Handle
Cosco One-step Step Stool Steel without Handle
$29.49
overstock
Cosco Signature 3.18H Aluminum Step Stool (11311ABL1E) | Quill
Cosco Signature 3.18H Aluminum Step Stool (11311ABL1E) | Quill
$95.99
quill
CRAMER 1001-82 Office Step Stool, 14-1/2"H, 350lb, Slate
CRAMER 1001-82 Office Step Stool, 14-1/2"H, 350lb, Slate
$56.63
($112.00
save 49%)
walmartusa
COSCO Stylaire Retro One-Step, Non-Folding Step Stool (Teal, One Pack)
COSCO Stylaire Retro One-Step, Non-Folding Step Stool (Teal, One Pack)
$30.72
walmartusa
EGA PSS Step Stool, Perforated Surface, 16"x14
EGA PSS Step Stool, Perforated Surface, 16"x14
$102.66
walmart
BirdRock Home 3-Step Aluminum Step Ladder - Sturdy Thin Folding Stool - 3 Anti-Slip Steps - Wide Platform
BirdRock Home 3-Step Aluminum Step Ladder - Sturdy Thin Folding Stool - 3 Anti-Slip Steps - Wide Platform
$99.96
overstock
AmeriHome 1-Step Aluminum Folding Stool with 330 lbs. Load Capacity in Neon Pink (2-Pack)
AmeriHome 1-Step Aluminum Folding Stool with 330 lbs. Load Capacity in Neon Pink (2-Pack)
$34.99
homedepot
Wide Step Stool
Wide Step Stool
$91.70
walmart
Boraam Folding Step Stool, Multiple Colors
Boraam Folding Step Stool, Multiple Colors
$63.44
($70.38
save 10%)
walmartusa
Butler Melrose White Step Stool
Butler Melrose White Step Stool
$99.00
walmart
Grose 33" 3 - Step Wood Lightweight Step Stool
Grose 33" 3 - Step Wood Lightweight Step Stool
$267.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Hatolina 2 Step Wood Step Stool with 500 lb. Load Capacity
Hatolina 2 Step Wood Step Stool with 500 lb. Load Capacity
$184.58
wayfairnorthamerica
Gorilla Ladders 3-Step Pro-Grade Steel Step Stool, 300 lbs. Load Capacity Type IA Duty Rating
Gorilla Ladders 3-Step Pro-Grade Steel Step Stool, 300 lbs. Load Capacity Type IA Duty Rating
$49.57
homedepot
Gorilla Ladders 2-Step Aluminum Step Stool Ladder, 250 lbs. Type I Duty Rating
Gorilla Ladders 2-Step Aluminum Step Stool Ladder, 250 lbs. Type I Duty Rating
$33.78
homedepot
Gorilla Ladders 2-Step Compact Steel Step Stool, 225 lbs. Load Capacity Type II Duty Rating
Gorilla Ladders 2-Step Compact Steel Step Stool, 225 lbs. Load Capacity Type II Duty Rating
$22.97
homedepot
Therapy Step Stools
Therapy Step Stools
$449.47
walmart
Living Comfort 3 Step Aluminum Step Stool with 330 lb. Load Capacity
Living Comfort 3 Step Aluminum Step Stool with 330 lb. Load Capacity
$142.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Playtex Surefoot Single Step Stool - Pink
Playtex Surefoot Single Step Stool - Pink
$9.99
target
Rubbermaid RM-AUL3G 3-Step Ultra-Light Aluminum Stool with Plastic Top Step, 225 lb Capacity, Silver Finish
Rubbermaid RM-AUL3G 3-Step Ultra-Light Aluminum Stool with Plastic Top Step, 225 lb Capacity, Silver Finish
$54.47
walmartusa
Folding 1 Step Plastic Step Stool
Folding 1 Step Plastic Step Stool
$43.99
wayfairnorthamerica
SUNCOO 3 Step Ladder, Folding Step Stool with Wide Anti-Slip Pedal, 330lbs Load Sturdy Steel Ladders, Lightweight Portable Stairs, Multi-use Powder Coated Ladder Stand for Household and Office
SUNCOO 3 Step Ladder, Folding Step Stool with Wide Anti-Slip Pedal, 330lbs Load Sturdy Steel Ladders, Lightweight Portable Stairs, Multi-use Powder Coated Ladder Stand for Household and Office
$53.99
walmart
Cossatot 2 - Step Steel Lightweight Folding Step Stool
Cossatot 2 - Step Steel Lightweight Folding Step Stool
$48.49
wayfairnorthamerica
Murzim 2 - Step Aluminum Lightweight Folding Step Stool
Murzim 2 - Step Aluminum Lightweight Folding Step Stool
$252.02
wayfairnorthamerica
Folding Plastic Step Stool
Folding Plastic Step Stool
$17.95
wayfairnorthamerica
Tuscom Plastic Multi Purpose Folding Step Stool Home Train Outdoor Storage Foldable
Tuscom Plastic Multi Purpose Folding Step Stool Home Train Outdoor Storage Foldable
$19.99
walmart
3.18 ft Aluminum 3 Step stool with 300 lb. Load Capacity
3.18 ft Aluminum 3 Step stool with 300 lb. Load Capacity
$60.94
wayfairnorthamerica
Polebridge 2 - Step Steel Lightweight Folding Ladder Step Stool
Polebridge 2 - Step Steel Lightweight Folding Ladder Step Stool
$39.99
wayfairnorthamerica
3 Step Stool Ladder Shelf Aluminum Lightweight Folding With Anti-Slip And Wide Pedal For Home And Kitchen Space Saving
3 Step Stool Ladder Shelf Aluminum Lightweight Folding With Anti-Slip And Wide Pedal For Home And Kitchen Space Saving
$149.37
wayfairnorthamerica
Aluminum 2 Step Stool, Lightweight Kitchen Step Ladders With Anti-Slip Sturdy And Wide Pedal, Portable Folding Woodgrain Step Ladders 330Lbs Capacity
Aluminum 2 Step Stool, Lightweight Kitchen Step Ladders With Anti-Slip Sturdy And Wide Pedal, Portable Folding Woodgrain Step Ladders 330Lbs Capacity
$186.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Rubbermaid 3-Step Ultra-Light Aluminum Step Stool with Project Tray 225 lbs. Capacity Type II Duty Rating
Rubbermaid 3-Step Ultra-Light Aluminum Step Stool with Project Tray 225 lbs. Capacity Type II Duty Rating
$64.07
homedepot
Werner Type 1A 2' Step Stool
Werner Type 1A 2' Step Stool
$24.99
($39.99
save 38%)
blainfarm&fleet
Almerton 3 - Step Steel Lightweight Folding Step Stool
Almerton 3 - Step Steel Lightweight Folding Step Stool
$65.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Portable Step Stool Ladder, Aluminum Lightweight Home Ladder, Multi Purpose Platform Stool, 330 Lbs Load Capacity Ladder, 4 Step
Portable Step Stool Ladder, Aluminum Lightweight Home Ladder, Multi Purpose Platform Stool, 330 Lbs Load Capacity Ladder, 4 Step
$152.22
wayfairnorthamerica
3 Step Ladder Folding Step Stool, 330 lb. Capacity
3 Step Ladder Folding Step Stool, 330 lb. Capacity
$67.99
overstock
1-Step Plastic Folding Step Stool with 200 lb. Load Capacity
1-Step Plastic Folding Step Stool with 200 lb. Load Capacity
$13.85
wayfairnorthamerica
Small Step Ladder For Kitchen, Sturdy Folding 2 Step Stool For Adults With Wide Anti-Slip Pedal
Small Step Ladder For Kitchen, Sturdy Folding 2 Step Stool For Adults With Wide Anti-Slip Pedal
$85.87
wayfairnorthamerica
1 Step Metal Folding Step Stool
1 Step Metal Folding Step Stool
$21.99
wayfairnorthamerica
2 Step Ladder, Lightweight Step Stool, 330-Pound Capacity
2 Step Ladder, Lightweight Step Stool, 330-Pound Capacity
$45.49
overstock
1 - Step Plastic Lightweight Folding Step Stool
1 - Step Plastic Lightweight Folding Step Stool
$39.86
wayfairnorthamerica
XTEND + CLIMB 3-Step Slimline Aluminum Light Step Stool with 225 lb. Load Capacity Type 2 Duty Rating
XTEND + CLIMB 3-Step Slimline Aluminum Light Step Stool with 225 lb. Load Capacity Type 2 Duty Rating
$61.10
homedepot
Poynton 3 Step Aluminium Step Stool Ladder with 300 lb. Load Capacity
Poynton 3 Step Aluminium Step Stool Ladder with 300 lb. Load Capacity
$63.89
wayfairnorthamerica
Load More
