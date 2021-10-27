Steam Cleaners

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Storage & Organization
Housekeeping & Cleaning
Steam Cleaners
Steam Cleaners
Share
Steam Cleaners
BLACK+DECKER 7in1 3-Speed Multipurpose Steam Cleaner Stainless Steel | HSMC1361SGP
featured
BLACK+DECKER 7in1 3-Speed Multipurpose Steam Cleaner Stainless Steel | HSMC1361SGP
$199.99
lowes
DALELEE High Pressure Steam Cleaner in Black, Size 7.28 H x 9.29 W x 16.92 D in | Wayfair DALELEE355
featured
DALELEE High Pressure Steam Cleaner in Black, Size 7.28 H x 9.29 W x 16.92 D in | Wayfair DALELEE355
$158.99
wayfair
Portable Pressurized Electric Steam Cleaner High Pressure Steam Cleaning System 5Bar 360 ° Cleaning For Kitchen Car 1700W
featured
Portable Pressurized Electric Steam Cleaner High Pressure Steam Cleaning System 5Bar 360 ° Cleaning For Kitchen Car 1700W
$171.88
wayfairnorthamerica
BISSELL BISSELL PowerEdge Lift-Off Steam Mop 1-Speed Multipurpose Steam Cleaner in White | 20781
BISSELL BISSELL PowerEdge Lift-Off Steam Mop 1-Speed Multipurpose Steam Cleaner in White | 20781
$69.99
lowes
Costway 2000W Heavy Duty Steam Cleaner Mop Multi-Purpose W/19 Accessories 4 0 Bar 1 5L
Costway 2000W Heavy Duty Steam Cleaner Mop Multi-Purpose W/19 Accessories 4 0 Bar 1 5L
$161.58
overstock
Ewbank Steam Dynamo Multipurpose Steam Cleaner in Red | SC1000
Ewbank Steam Dynamo Multipurpose Steam Cleaner in Red | SC1000
$101.79
lowes
Ovente Heavy Duty Electric Steam Mop, Tile Cleaner Steamer, Hard Wood Floor Cleaning
Ovente Heavy Duty Electric Steam Mop, Tile Cleaner Steamer, Hard Wood Floor Cleaning
$48.49
overstock
Reliable Corporation Brio Steam Cleaner
Reliable Corporation Brio Steam Cleaner
$199.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Poulan Pro Poulan Pro 1-Speed Handheld Steam Cleaner in Black | PP230
Poulan Pro Poulan Pro 1-Speed Handheld Steam Cleaner in Black | PP230
$49.99
lowes
Poulan Pro Portable Steam Cleaner - PP-270
Poulan Pro Portable Steam Cleaner - PP-270
$119.99
target
Steamfast SF-370WH Multi-Purpose Steam Cleaner, One Size , White
Steamfast SF-370WH Multi-Purpose Steam Cleaner, One Size , White
$169.99
($179.00
save 5%)
jcpenney
5000CJ Jewelry Steam Cleaner with .66 Gallon Water Capacity Stainless Steel Tank 50 PSI Pressure and 4 Hours of Continuous
5000CJ Jewelry Steam Cleaner with .66 Gallon Water Capacity Stainless Steel Tank 50 PSI Pressure and 4 Hours of Continuous
$599.00
appliancesconnection
Advertisement
McCulloch MC1375 Heavy Duty Canister Steam Cleaner
McCulloch MC1375 Heavy Duty Canister Steam Cleaner
$169.99
newegg
Vapamore MR-100 Primo Steam Cleaner
Vapamore MR-100 Primo Steam Cleaner
$299.00
sylvane
YXSUN Handheld High Pressure Bagless Steam Cleaner & Steam Mop in Yellow, Size 6.5 H x 5.12 W x 11.81 D in | Wayfair W100180
YXSUN Handheld High Pressure Bagless Steam Cleaner & Steam Mop in Yellow, Size 6.5 H x 5.12 W x 11.81 D in | Wayfair W100180
$102.00
wayfair
US Steam SteamHero Steam Cleaner
US Steam SteamHero Steam Cleaner
$3,995.00
($3,999.00
save 0%)
sylvane
Steamfast Multi-Purpose Steam Cleaner, White
Steamfast Multi-Purpose Steam Cleaner, White
$129.99
kohl's
Primo MR-100 Multi-Use Steam Cleaner With 1.6 Liter Stainless Steal Boiler On-Board Accessory Storage 1500 Watt Water Heater Adjustable Steam
Primo MR-100 Multi-Use Steam Cleaner With 1.6 Liter Stainless Steal Boiler On-Board Accessory Storage 1500 Watt Water Heater Adjustable Steam
$299.00
appliancesconnection
High Pressure Carpet Floor Window Dual Tank Home Steam Cleaner Mop 110V US Plug - USG 110V
High Pressure Carpet Floor Window Dual Tank Home Steam Cleaner Mop 110V US Plug - USG 110V
$153.02
newegg
Ladybug XLT2300 TANCS Steam Cleaner
Ladybug XLT2300 TANCS Steam Cleaner
$1,979.10
($2,199.00
save 50%)
sylvane
Ivation Steam Cleaner
Ivation Steam Cleaner
$159.99
wayfairnorthamerica
1500W 220V Mini Handheld Steam Garment Steamers Iron Cleaner Garment Clothes Steamer Machine Portable - EU / US - EU plug
1500W 220V Mini Handheld Steam Garment Steamers Iron Cleaner Garment Clothes Steamer Machine Portable - EU / US - EU plug
$52.96
newegg
Yescom Steam Cleaner and Steam Mop
Yescom Steam Cleaner and Steam Mop
$93.95
wayfairnorthamerica
hadeisen 1050W Steam Cleaner Handled Multi-Purpose Powerful Steam in Blue, Size 8.5 H x 10.5 W x 5.5 D in | Wayfair 45197082Blue
hadeisen 1050W Steam Cleaner Handled Multi-Purpose Powerful Steam in Blue, Size 8.5 H x 10.5 W x 5.5 D in | Wayfair 45197082Blue
$92.99
wayfair
Advertisement
Denfar Portable Household Machine Bagless Steam Cleaner & Steam Mop with good heating effect
Denfar Portable Household Machine Bagless Steam Cleaner & Steam Mop with good heating effect
$177.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Costway 1500W Heavy Duty Steam Cleaner Mop Multi-Purpose Steam - 16''(L) x 9.5''(W) x 11''(H)
Costway 1500W Heavy Duty Steam Cleaner Mop Multi-Purpose Steam - 16''(L) x 9.5''(W) x 11''(H)
$157.49
($174.99
save 10%)
overstock
Costway Multifunction Portable Steamer Household Steam Cleaner 1050W
Costway Multifunction Portable Steamer Household Steam Cleaner 1050W
$38.24
($44.99
save 15%)
overstock
Bissell PowerFresh Hard Floor Bagless Steam Cleaner and Steam Mop
Bissell PowerFresh Hard Floor Bagless Steam Cleaner and Steam Mop
$119.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Dalelee 110V Machine, Multi-Purpose Home Steam Cleaner
Dalelee 110V Machine, Multi-Purpose Home Steam Cleaner
$78.99
wayfairnorthamerica
DENFER Handheld Pressurized Steam Cleaner High Temperature Automatic Mobile Cleaning Machine 1700W For Home Kitchen Air Conditioner Range Hood Car
DENFER Handheld Pressurized Steam Cleaner High Temperature Automatic Mobile Cleaning Machine 1700W For Home Kitchen Air Conditioner Range Hood Car
$89.99
wayfair
Handheld convenient Multifunction electric iron portable cleaner electric iron Steam dry brush -
Handheld convenient Multifunction electric iron portable cleaner electric iron Steam dry brush -
$36.22
newegg
High Pressure Steam Cleaner Car House Cleaning Remove Oil Dust Disinfection 1700w
High Pressure Steam Cleaner Car House Cleaning Remove Oil Dust Disinfection 1700w
$78.99
wayfairnorthamerica
NuSteam Handheld Steam Cleaner with 9Attachments
NuSteam Handheld Steam Cleaner with 9Attachments
$49.98
qvc
Pure Enrichment 1-Speed Multipurpose Steam Cleaner Cotton in Gray | PEROLSTM
Pure Enrichment 1-Speed Multipurpose Steam Cleaner Cotton in Gray | PEROLSTM
$139.99
lowes
Karcher 1-Speed Multipurpose Steam Cleaner in Yellow | 1.513-120.0
Karcher 1-Speed Multipurpose Steam Cleaner in Yellow | 1.513-120.0
$229.99
lowes
Ivation All in One Household Steam Cleaner in Brown/White, Size 12.6 H x 6.3 W x 11.8 D in | Wayfair IVATCSC7
Ivation All in One Household Steam Cleaner in Brown/White, Size 12.6 H x 6.3 W x 11.8 D in | Wayfair IVATCSC7
$250.81
wayfair
Advertisement
Joygogo Steam Cleaner & Steam Mop in Black, Size 2.36 H x 3.14 W x 6.69 D in | Wayfair 3755
Joygogo Steam Cleaner & Steam Mop in Black, Size 2.36 H x 3.14 W x 6.69 D in | Wayfair 3755
$87.00
wayfair
Ivation 1800W Canister Steam Cleaner with 14 Accessories, Multi-Purpose Chemical-Free Household Cleaning and Sanitizing System
Ivation 1800W Canister Steam Cleaner with 14 Accessories, Multi-Purpose Chemical-Free Household Cleaning and Sanitizing System
$159.99
overstock
Ladybug Tekno 2350 Vapor Steam Cleaner - With Trolley
Ladybug Tekno 2350 Vapor Steam Cleaner - With Trolley
$2,365.20
($2,628.00
save 0%)
sylvane
1700W High Pressure Steam Cleaner Vapor Cleaning Machine
1700W High Pressure Steam Cleaner Vapor Cleaning Machine
$149.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Hot 1600W High Pressure Steam Cleaner Machine Handheld Cleaning Machine 110V.
Hot 1600W High Pressure Steam Cleaner Machine Handheld Cleaning Machine 110V.
$122.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Vapamore MR-75 Amico Steam Cleaner. Small Hand Held Design for Better Steam Control, Fast Heat Up Time, Multipurpose, Chemical Free, Includes 17 Tools and Accessories
Vapamore MR-75 Amico Steam Cleaner. Small Hand Held Design for Better Steam Control, Fast Heat Up Time, Multipurpose, Chemical Free, Includes 17 Tools and Accessories
$99.00
($129.00
save 23%)
amazon
Steamfast Deluxe Canister Steam Cleaner with Steam Mop, 18 Accessories, 48oz.
Steamfast Deluxe Canister Steam Cleaner with Steam Mop, 18 Accessories, 48oz.
$170.99
($199.99
save 15%)
walmartusa
Shark Steam Cleaner & Steam Mop with Swivel Head
Shark Steam Cleaner & Steam Mop with Swivel Head
$72.97
wayfairnorthamerica
SteamFast Everyday Handheld Steam Cleaner, Multicolor
SteamFast Everyday Handheld Steam Cleaner, Multicolor
$47.49
($49.99
save 5%)
kohl's
Steam & Go 8-in-1 All Purpose Steam Cleaner
Steam & Go 8-in-1 All Purpose Steam Cleaner
$119.00
sylvane
YYBUSHER 1600W Portable Handheld Electric High Pressure Steam Cleaner Machine High Temperature Steam Cleaner For Furniture Car Household Use ( (Yellow
YYBUSHER 1600W Portable Handheld Electric High Pressure Steam Cleaner Machine High Temperature Steam Cleaner For Furniture Car Household Use ( (Yellow
$138.71
wayfair
Poulan Pro Multi-Purpose Floor & Tile Steam Cleaner
Poulan Pro Multi-Purpose Floor & Tile Steam Cleaner
$119.99
newegg
Advertisement
Dupray HOME Steam Cleaner
Dupray HOME Steam Cleaner
$239.98
sam'sclub
Fargor 1600W High Pressure Steam Cleaner Machine Mobile Cleaning Machine in Black, Size 6.34 H x 4.73 W x 3.15 D in | Wayfair L433
Fargor 1600W High Pressure Steam Cleaner Machine Mobile Cleaning Machine in Black, Size 6.34 H x 4.73 W x 3.15 D in | Wayfair L433
$129.80
wayfair
Ivation All in One Household Steam Cleaner
Ivation All in One Household Steam Cleaner
$250.81
wayfairnorthamerica
High Pressure Carpet Floor Window Dual Tank Home Steam Cleaner Mop 220V AU Plug - Australian regulation 220 V
High Pressure Carpet Floor Window Dual Tank Home Steam Cleaner Mop 220V AU Plug - Australian regulation 220 V
$162.16
newegg
Karcher SC 3 EasyFix Steam Cleaner
Karcher SC 3 EasyFix Steam Cleaner
$199.99
($229.99
save 13%)
homedepot
1700w High-temp Steam Cleaner Handheld High Pressure Mobile Car Cleaning Machine +tool Usa
1700w High-temp Steam Cleaner Handheld High Pressure Mobile Car Cleaning Machine +tool Usa
$153.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Fleming Supply 2000 PSI Electric Steam Cleaner
Fleming Supply 2000 PSI Electric Steam Cleaner
$186.90
wayfairnorthamerica
SALAV Bagless Steam Cleaner & Steam Mop in Brown/Indigo, Size 46.0 H x 12.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair STM-403 Plum
SALAV Bagless Steam Cleaner & Steam Mop in Brown/Indigo, Size 46.0 H x 12.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair STM-403 Plum
$119.99
wayfair
Steamfast 275 Canister Steam Cleaner - White
Steamfast 275 Canister Steam Cleaner - White
$133.99
($224.00
save 40%)
macy's
McCulloch Handheld Steam Cleaner, Black
McCulloch Handheld Steam Cleaner, Black
$79.99
kohl's
Reliable Corporation Pronto Portable System 1200w Steam Cleaner in Blue/White, Size 9.25 H x 3.4 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair 200CS
Reliable Corporation Pronto Portable System 1200w Steam Cleaner in Blue/White, Size 9.25 H x 3.4 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair 200CS
$99.00
wayfair
Reliable Brio Multipurpose Steam Cleaner in White | 225CC
Reliable Brio Multipurpose Steam Cleaner in White | 225CC
$199.00
lowes
Load More
Steam Cleaners
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.