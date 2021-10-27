Workbenches

Skip to content
Better Homes & Gardens
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Storage & Organization
Garage
Workbenches
Workbenches
Share
Workbenches
Low Steel Top Workbench
featured
Low Steel Top Workbench
$414.42
wayfairnorthamerica
Pleasantville Medieval Work Bench 15' L x 10.25'' W Wallpaper Border
featured
Pleasantville Medieval Work Bench 15' L x 10.25'' W Wallpaper Border
$55.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Durham Manufacturing Special Purpose Mobile 24"W Steel Top Workbench Steel in Gray, Size 37.75 H x 24.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair PSD-2430-3-95
featured
Durham Manufacturing Special Purpose Mobile 24"W Steel Top Workbench Steel in Gray, Size 37.75 H x 24.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair PSD-2430-3-95
$507.54
wayfair
Costway 53 Inch Adjustable Heavy-Duty Workbench with Rubber Wood Top
Costway 53 Inch Adjustable Heavy-Duty Workbench with Rubber Wood Top
$239.95
costway
Universal Bench Clamp Drill Press Stand Workbench Repair Tool for Drilling TOP
Universal Bench Clamp Drill Press Stand Workbench Repair Tool for Drilling TOP
$71.18
walmart
BLACK+DECKER Electric Sander, 1/4-Inch Sheet, Orbital with Workmate Portable Workbench, 350-Pound Capacity (BDEQS300 & WM125)
BLACK+DECKER Electric Sander, 1/4-Inch Sheet, Orbital with Workmate Portable Workbench, 350-Pound Capacity (BDEQS300 & WM125)
$64.42
amazon
BOSSMATE - MIGHTYMATE Multi-Purpose Portable Work Bench (1.01.0018.A)
BOSSMATE - MIGHTYMATE Multi-Purpose Portable Work Bench (1.01.0018.A)
$74.49
walmart
CACAGOO Workbench with Three Wall Panels
CACAGOO Workbench with Three Wall Panels
$794.99
walmart
ClosetMaid Shelf Storage Cabinets & MaxLoad Heavy-Duty Shelving Set, (4) Cabinet, Workbench & MaxLoad, Black
ClosetMaid Shelf Storage Cabinets & MaxLoad Heavy-Duty Shelving Set, (4) Cabinet, Workbench & MaxLoad, Black
$1,949.94
amazon
DAILY GOLF TOOLS Workbench Casters 600Lbs Heavy Duty Quick Release Strong Durable 660 LBS Adjustable Polyurethane Table Wheel Accessories
DAILY GOLF TOOLS Workbench Casters 600Lbs Heavy Duty Quick Release Strong Durable 660 LBS Adjustable Polyurethane Table Wheel Accessories
$71.68
walmart
Durham Manufacturing Extra Heavy Duty Steel Top Workbench Plastic in White, Size 34.0 H x 72.0 W x 36.0 D in | Wayfair HDWB-3672-177-95
Durham Manufacturing Extra Heavy Duty Steel Top Workbench Plastic in White, Size 34.0 H x 72.0 W x 36.0 D in | Wayfair HDWB-3672-177-95
$1,012.94
wayfair
casdon - little helper casdon tool box work bench
casdon - little helper casdon tool box work bench
$65.21
walmart
Shelf Brackets,Folding Shelf Brackets,Heavy Duty Metal Collapsible Bracket For DIY Space Saving Wall Mounted Work Bench.4 Packs
Shelf Brackets,Folding Shelf Brackets,Heavy Duty Metal Collapsible Bracket For DIY Space Saving Wall Mounted Work Bench.4 Packs
$79.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Amgood Stainless Steel Top Workbench Stainless Steel/Steel in Gray, Size 35.0 H x 48.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair AMG WT-1848-2
Amgood Stainless Steel Top Workbench Stainless Steel/Steel in Gray, Size 35.0 H x 48.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair AMG WT-1848-2
$196.47
wayfair
Affinity Tool 45" Workbench Metal in Orange, Size 6.0 H x 45.0 W x 3.25 D in | Wayfair PM-4500
Affinity Tool 45" Workbench Metal in Orange, Size 6.0 H x 45.0 W x 3.25 D in | Wayfair PM-4500
$67.49
wayfair
BENCHPRO 29 in. to 35 in. H Adjustable x 26 in. D Black Workbench Table Frame
BENCHPRO 29 in. to 35 in. H Adjustable x 26 in. D Black Workbench Table Frame
$140.00
homedepot
Bostitch 37.5-in W x 39-in H Steel Work Bench in Chrome | BSAC-LGCR
Bostitch 37.5-in W x 39-in H Steel Work Bench in Chrome | BSAC-LGCR
$368.05
lowes
45" Workbench
45" Workbench
$67.49
wayfairnorthamerica
Durham Manufacturing Medium Duty Steel Top Workbench Steel in Gray, Size 18.0 H x 24.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair MTD182418-2K195
Durham Manufacturing Medium Duty Steel Top Workbench Steel in Gray, Size 18.0 H x 24.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair MTD182418-2K195
$369.00
wayfair
Cosco Smartfold Portable Folding Workbench, Hardwood Top (400 lbs. Weight Capacity, Dark Gray)
Cosco Smartfold Portable Folding Workbench, Hardwood Top (400 lbs. Weight Capacity, Dark Gray)
$240.67
homedepot
Durham Manufacturing Heavy Duty Steel Top Workbench Plastic in Gray, Size 34.0 H x 60.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair DWB-3060-BE-RSR-95
Durham Manufacturing Heavy Duty Steel Top Workbench Plastic in Gray, Size 34.0 H x 60.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair DWB-3060-BE-RSR-95
$1,031.64
($1,091.96
save 0%)
wayfair
CACAGOO Workbench Black 47.2"x23.6"x33.5" Steel
CACAGOO Workbench Black 47.2"x23.6"x33.5" Steel
$679.99
walmart
Crescent Jobox 43 in. 4-Drawer Rolling Steel Work Bench Cabinet
Crescent Jobox 43 in. 4-Drawer Rolling Steel Work Bench Cabinet
$1,783.98
homedepot
Roosevelt Workbench With Particle Board 1-1/8 Thick Top, 1,200 lb Capacity, 24" Depth 48" Length, 30"-36â€ Adjustable Height
Roosevelt Workbench With Particle Board 1-1/8 Thick Top, 1,200 lb Capacity, 24" Depth 48" Length, 30"-36â€ Adjustable Height
$195.00
walmart
CANOPIA by PALRAM Greenhouse Metal Work Bench
CANOPIA by PALRAM Greenhouse Metal Work Bench
$93.39
homedepot
Borroughs 28 in. x 48 in. Heavy-Duty Adjustable Height Workbench with Stainless Steel Top with Edge Guards and Bottom Shelf
Borroughs 28 in. x 48 in. Heavy-Duty Adjustable Height Workbench with Stainless Steel Top with Edge Guards and Bottom Shelf
$629.56
homedepot
Formaspace Static Safe Laminate Workbench Metal/Steel in Gray, Size 74.0 H x 84.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair 1022461
Formaspace Static Safe Laminate Workbench Metal/Steel in Gray, Size 74.0 H x 84.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair 1022461
$3,339.99
wayfair
See-Sort Material Handling Workbench 13
See-Sort Material Handling Workbench 13
$2,899.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Formaspace Static Safe Laminate Workbench Metal/Steel in Gray, Size 74.0 H x 60.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair 1022386
Formaspace Static Safe Laminate Workbench Metal/Steel in Gray, Size 74.0 H x 60.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair 1022386
$2,999.99
wayfair
Durham Manufacturing Mobile Medium Duty Steel Top Workbench Steel in Gray, Size 30.0 H x 60.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair MTM246030-2K295
Durham Manufacturing Mobile Medium Duty Steel Top Workbench Steel in Gray, Size 30.0 H x 60.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair MTM246030-2K295
$572.86
wayfair
Durham Manufacturing Mobile 65"W Steel Top Workbench Steel in Gray, Size 39.75 H x 65.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair 3400-95
Durham Manufacturing Mobile 65"W Steel Top Workbench Steel in Gray, Size 39.75 H x 65.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair 3400-95
$830.66
wayfair
Mobile Heavy Duty Steel Top Workbench
Mobile Heavy Duty Steel Top Workbench
$631.64
wayfairnorthamerica
Butcher Block Top Workbench
Butcher Block Top Workbench
$979.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Duramax Building Products Rolling 48"W Butcher Block Top Workbench Wood/Metal in Black/Brown, Size 37.0 H x 48.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair 68002
Duramax Building Products Rolling 48"W Butcher Block Top Workbench Wood/Metal in Black/Brown, Size 37.0 H x 48.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair 68002
$503.24
wayfair
Duramax 1-Drawer Rolling Workbench 27.6 inch x 20 inch
Duramax 1-Drawer Rolling Workbench 27.6 inch x 20 inch
$369.00
walmart
Diversified Woodcrafts 64"W Wood Top Workbench Wood/Steel in Black, Size 32.25 H x 64.0 W x 28.0 D in | Wayfair WBML-BL2-2V
Diversified Woodcrafts 64"W Wood Top Workbench Wood/Steel in Black, Size 32.25 H x 64.0 W x 28.0 D in | Wayfair WBML-BL2-2V
$1,569.99
wayfair
Durham Manufacturing 2 Shelf Mobile 60"W Steel Top Workbench Steel in Gray, Size 39.5 H x 72.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair DWBM-3072-BE-95
Durham Manufacturing 2 Shelf Mobile 60"W Steel Top Workbench Steel in Gray, Size 39.5 H x 72.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair DWBM-3072-BE-95
$1,149.99
wayfair
Durham Manufacturing Mobile Medium Duty Steel Top Workbench Steel in Gray, Size 18.0 H x 24.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair MTM182418-2K195
Durham Manufacturing Mobile Medium Duty Steel Top Workbench Steel in Gray, Size 18.0 H x 24.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair MTM182418-2K195
$412.54
wayfair
Durham Manufacturing Wide Mobile 60"W Steel Top Workbench Steel in Gray, Size 38.5 H x 36.0 W x 18.25 D in | Wayfair 2210A-PB-LU-95
Durham Manufacturing Wide Mobile 60"W Steel Top Workbench Steel in Gray, Size 38.5 H x 36.0 W x 18.25 D in | Wayfair 2210A-PB-LU-95
$703.18
wayfair
Work Bench Shelf Jewelers Watch Tool Rack Organizer Top
Work Bench Shelf Jewelers Watch Tool Rack Organizer Top
$77.33
walmart
Formaspace Static Safe Laminate Workbench Metal/Steel in Gray, Size 74.0 H x 84.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair 1022449
Formaspace Static Safe Laminate Workbench Metal/Steel in Gray, Size 74.0 H x 84.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair 1022449
$3,339.99
wayfair
Formaspace Static Safe Laminate Workbench Metal/Steel in Gray, Size 74.0 H x 60.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair 1022365
Formaspace Static Safe Laminate Workbench Metal/Steel in Gray, Size 74.0 H x 60.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair 1022365
$2,999.99
wayfair
Formaspace Static Safe Laminate Workbench Metal/Steel in White, Size 74.0 H x 60.0 W x 36.0 D in | Wayfair 1022546
Formaspace Static Safe Laminate Workbench Metal/Steel in White, Size 74.0 H x 60.0 W x 36.0 D in | Wayfair 1022546
$3,099.99
wayfair
Fugacal Adjustable Work Bench Frames 2 pcs Metal 33.5"x(27.2"-37.6") Gray Table Legs
Fugacal Adjustable Work Bench Frames 2 pcs Metal 33.5"x(27.2"-37.6") Gray Table Legs
$90.96
walmart
Formaspace Static Safe Laminate Workbench Metal/Steel in White/Black, Size 74.0 H x 60.0 W x 36.0 D in | Wayfair 1022565
Formaspace Static Safe Laminate Workbench Metal/Steel in White/Black, Size 74.0 H x 60.0 W x 36.0 D in | Wayfair 1022565
$3,099.99
wayfair
Formaspace Static Safe Laminate Workbench Metal/Steel in Black, Size 60.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair 1022397
Formaspace Static Safe Laminate Workbench Metal/Steel in Black, Size 60.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair 1022397
$2,999.99
wayfair
National Public Seating 30-in W x 30-in H MDF Work Bench in Black | SLT7-3060H/1
National Public Seating 30-in W x 30-in H MDF Work Bench in Black | SLT7-3060H/1
$663.97
lowes
NewAge Products 56-in W x 43-in H Bamboo Work Bench in White | 55939
NewAge Products 56-in W x 43-in H Bamboo Work Bench in White | 55939
$288.45
lowes
Roosevelt Workbench With Round Front Edge Laminate Top, 1,200 lb Capacity, 24" Depth 48" Length, 30"-36â€ Adjustable Height
Roosevelt Workbench With Round Front Edge Laminate Top, 1,200 lb Capacity, 24" Depth 48" Length, 30"-36â€ Adjustable Height
$225.00
walmart
2x4basics Black Polyresin Workbench Brackets | 90158
2x4basics Black Polyresin Workbench Brackets | 90158
$80.13
lowes
Borroughs Adjustable Height Stainless Steel Top Workbench Stainless Steel/Steel in Black/Gray, Size 36.0 H x 48.0 W x 28.0 D in | Wayfair
Borroughs Adjustable Height Stainless Steel Top Workbench Stainless Steel/Steel in Black/Gray, Size 36.0 H x 48.0 W x 28.0 D in | Wayfair
$780.60
wayfair
36" Long X 24" Deep Stainless Steel Workbench With 2 Shelves | Metal Workbench | Prep Table
36" Long X 24" Deep Stainless Steel Workbench With 2 Shelves | Metal Workbench | Prep Table
$368.77
wayfairnorthamerica
AmGood 20" Long x 20" Deep Stainless Steel Work Table Metal Work Bench Utility Work Station
AmGood 20" Long x 20" Deep Stainless Steel Work Table Metal Work Bench Utility Work Station
$134.95
walmart
Armor Tool 36-in W x 48-in H Wood Work Bench in Red | BBTKIT-3625
Armor Tool 36-in W x 48-in H Wood Work Bench in Red | BBTKIT-3625
$299.99
lowes
17 Stories Verdi 47"W Wood Top Workbench Plastic/Steel in Brown/Gray, Size 30.0 H x 47.25 W x 17.7 D in | Wayfair 2441CFB4B7BB4175A5A2EC1F325AA055
17 Stories Verdi 47"W Wood Top Workbench Plastic/Steel in Brown/Gray, Size 30.0 H x 47.25 W x 17.7 D in | Wayfair 2441CFB4B7BB4175A5A2EC1F325AA055
$220.91
wayfair
AUTCARIBLE Upgraded Version 6330 Mini Workbench Electric Drill Stand Bench Drill Installation Mini Micro Multi-function Milling Machine Cross Slide DIY Table Stand
AUTCARIBLE Upgraded Version 6330 Mini Workbench Electric Drill Stand Bench Drill Installation Mini Micro Multi-function Milling Machine Cross Slide DIY Table Stand
$164.03
walmart
National Public Seating 24-in W x 22.25-in H Work Bench in Black | SLT3-2460H/1
National Public Seating 24-in W x 22.25-in H Work Bench in Black | SLT3-2460H/1
$320.09
lowes
Nexel Stainless Steel Top Workbench Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 35.0 H x 60.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair WB7230SS
Nexel Stainless Steel Top Workbench Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 35.0 H x 60.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair WB7230SS
$412.06
wayfair
Husky 72 in. 8-Drawer and 1-Door Mobile Workbench in Stainless Steel, Silver
Husky 72 in. 8-Drawer and 1-Door Mobile Workbench in Stainless Steel, Silver
$999.00
homedepot
NewAge Products Pro Series 72"W Adjustable Height Steel Workbench in Black/Brown, Size 43.0 H x 24.0 D in | Wayfair 55934
NewAge Products Pro Series 72"W Adjustable Height Steel Workbench in Black/Brown, Size 43.0 H x 24.0 D in | Wayfair 55934
$296.41
wayfair
Workbenches
