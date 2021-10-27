Skip to content
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Storage & Organization
Garage
Tool Chests
Tool Chests & Cabinets
Share
Tool Chests & Cabinets
ARKSEN 30" 33" 39" 49" Aluminum Bar Tread Tool Box Chest Box Pick Up Truck Bed RV Trailer Toolbox Storage With Side Handle And Lock Keys
featured
ARKSEN 30" 33" 39" 49" Aluminum Bar Tread Tool Box Chest Box Pick Up Truck Bed RV Trailer Toolbox Storage With Side Handle And Lock Keys
$139.96
walmart
Montezuma 36 in. x 24 in. 4-Drawer Tool Top Chest with Power and USB Outlets in Black and Blue, Powdercoated Black with Blue Trim
featured
Montezuma 36 in. x 24 in. 4-Drawer Tool Top Chest with Power and USB Outlets in Black and Blue, Powdercoated Black with Blue Trim
$910.13
homedepot
Heavy Duty 8-Drawer Rolling Tool Chest & Cabinet Storage Roller Toolbox High Capacity Mechanic Tool Organizer Garage Tool Chest with 4 wheels Black
featured
Heavy Duty 8-Drawer Rolling Tool Chest & Cabinet Storage Roller Toolbox High Capacity Mechanic Tool Organizer Garage Tool Chest with 4 wheels Black
$279.99
walmart
Pelican 0450 Mobile Tool Chest With 6 Shallow 1 Deep Drawers Gen 2
Pelican 0450 Mobile Tool Chest With 6 Shallow 1 Deep Drawers Gen 2
$809.95
walmart
Performance Tool 2-Drawer Rolling Mechanics Seat Tool Chest
Performance Tool 2-Drawer Rolling Mechanics Seat Tool Chest
$129.99
blainfarm&fleet
Tool Box Drawer Organizer Tray Set Perfect for Tool Chest Cart Cabinet, Hardware
Tool Box Drawer Organizer Tray Set Perfect for Tool Chest Cart Cabinet, Hardware
$49.99
walmart
Dewalt-DWST24062 41 in. Wide 6-Drawer Tool Chest
Dewalt-DWST24062 41 in. Wide 6-Drawer Tool Chest
$568.85
walmart
CRAFTSMAN 2000 Series 26-in W x 19.75-in H 5-Drawer Steel Tool Chest (Red) | CMST22652RB
CRAFTSMAN 2000 Series 26-in W x 19.75-in H 5-Drawer Steel Tool Chest (Red) | CMST22652RB
$159.00
lowes
Extreme Tools DX 19 in. 4-Shelf Side Locker Tool Chest in Black with Blue Handle
Extreme Tools DX 19 in. 4-Shelf Side Locker Tool Chest in Black with Blue Handle
$1,155.00
homedepot
Extreme Tools RX 71.9375-in W x 22.25-in H Steel Tool Chest (Blue) | RX722501HCBL
Extreme Tools RX 71.9375-in W x 22.25-in H Steel Tool Chest (Blue) | RX722501HCBL
$1,496.18
lowes
Husky 56 in. W 5-Drawer Gloss Red 1-Door Deep Tool Chest Mobile Workbench with Hardwood Top
Husky 56 in. W 5-Drawer Gloss Red 1-Door Deep Tool Chest Mobile Workbench with Hardwood Top
$629.00
homedepot
Frontier 26-inch 4 Drawer Top Tool Chest, Tool Organizer, Black, Steel Tool Box
Frontier 26-inch 4 Drawer Top Tool Chest, Tool Organizer, Black, Steel Tool Box
$89.00
walmartusa
WESTWARD 7CY27 26"W Tool Chest and Cabinet Combination 13 Drawers, Blue, 18"D x 58"H
WESTWARD 7CY27 26"W Tool Chest and Cabinet Combination 13 Drawers, Blue, 18"D x 58"H
$1,387.87
walmart
Trademark Tools 3-pc. Portable Tool Chest, Multicolor
Trademark Tools 3-pc. Portable Tool Chest, Multicolor
$279.99
($399.99
save 30%)
kohl's
Viper Tool Storage Viper Tool Storage 18-in 2-Drawer 18G Steel Mini Tool Chest, Lime Green | LB218MC
Viper Tool Storage Viper Tool Storage 18-in 2-Drawer 18G Steel Mini Tool Chest, Lime Green | LB218MC
$140.06
lowes
Viper Tool Storage PRO 72"W 18-Drawer Tool Chest Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 37.0 H x 72.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair VP7218SS
Viper Tool Storage PRO 72"W 18-Drawer Tool Chest Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 37.0 H x 72.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair VP7218SS
$3,533.10
wayfair
JEGS 81462 5-Drawer Steel Tool Chest 26" x 16" x 20.7"
JEGS 81462 5-Drawer Steel Tool Chest 26" x 16" x 20.7"
$179.99
walmart
Extreme Tools RX 54.625-in W x 22.25-in H Steel Tool Chest (Black) | RX552501HCBK
Extreme Tools RX 54.625-in W x 22.25-in H Steel Tool Chest (Black) | RX552501HCBK
$1,291.58
lowes
Big Rolling Tool Chest, Tool Chest with Drawers and Wheels Tool Cabinet Tool Storage Removable,Rolling Tool box with Lockable Drawers, Toolbox for Mechanics Garage Workshop (Black/Red)
Big Rolling Tool Chest, Tool Chest with Drawers and Wheels Tool Cabinet Tool Storage Removable,Rolling Tool box with Lockable Drawers, Toolbox for Mechanics Garage Workshop (Black/Red)
$159.99
walmart
CRAFTSMAN 2000 Series 26-in W x 12.25-in H 3-Drawer Steel Tool Chest (Red) | CMST98246RB
CRAFTSMAN 2000 Series 26-in W x 12.25-in H 3-Drawer Steel Tool Chest (Red) | CMST98246RB
$74.98
lowes
Craftsman 1004305 Tool Chest Nameplate Genuine Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Part
Craftsman 1004305 Tool Chest Nameplate Genuine Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Part
$15.74
walmart
Viper Tool Storage 16" W 4-Drawer Tool Chest Steel in Green, Size 36.38 H x 18.5 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair LB1804R
Viper Tool Storage 16" W 4-Drawer Tool Chest Steel in Green, Size 36.38 H x 18.5 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair LB1804R
$565.26
wayfair
WESTWARD 7CX91 42"W Tool Chest and Cabinet Combination 22 Drawers, Red, 60-1/2"H
WESTWARD 7CX91 42"W Tool Chest and Cabinet Combination 22 Drawers, Red, 60-1/2"H
$1,922.39
walmart
WESTWARD 53RH50 41-27/64"W Top Chest 11 Drawers, Stainless Steel, 26-13/16"H
WESTWARD 53RH50 41-27/64"W Top Chest 11 Drawers, Stainless Steel, 26-13/16"H
$1,364.49
walmart
16pcs/set Succulent Planting Tool Combination Set Flowering Mini Potted Plants Gardening Tool Kit
16pcs/set Succulent Planting Tool Combination Set Flowering Mini Potted Plants Gardening Tool Kit
$21.89
walmart
WESTWARD 49NR85 42"W Top Chest 10 Drawers, Black, 24"D x 46-1/2"H
WESTWARD 49NR85 42"W Top Chest 10 Drawers, Black, 24"D x 46-1/2"H
$1,884.10
walmart
2-in-1 Tool Chest & Cabinet with 5 Sliding Drawers-Red - 23" x 11" x 40.5"(L x W x H)
2-in-1 Tool Chest & Cabinet with 5 Sliding Drawers-Red - 23" x 11" x 40.5"(L x W x H)
$330.87
overstock
WESTWARD 7CY05 26"W Tool Chest and Cabinet Combination 13 Drawers, Black, 18"D x 58"H
WESTWARD 7CY05 26"W Tool Chest and Cabinet Combination 13 Drawers, Black, 18"D x 58"H
$1,380.42
walmart
2 PC Mini Tool Chest Cabinet Storage Toolbox
2 PC Mini Tool Chest Cabinet Storage Toolbox
$217.95
walmart
2-in-1 Rolling Tool Box Set Mobile Tool Chest Storage Organizer Portable Black
2-in-1 Rolling Tool Box Set Mobile Tool Chest Storage Organizer Portable Black
$106.99
walmart
Extreme Tools EXQ 24 in. 4-Drawer 2-Shelf Blue Professional Side Tool Chest with Black Handles
Extreme Tools EXQ 24 in. 4-Drawer 2-Shelf Blue Professional Side Tool Chest with Black Handles
$2,900.00
homedepot
Extreme Tools EX Professional Series 55 in. 10-Drawer Top Chest in Blue, High gloss powder coat finish
Extreme Tools EX Professional Series 55 in. 10-Drawer Top Chest in Blue, High gloss powder coat finish
$3,110.00
homedepot
Extreme Tools EXQ 72 in. 17-Drawer Green Professional Triple Bank Roller Cabinet Tool Chest with Black Drawer Pulls
Extreme Tools EXQ 72 in. 17-Drawer Green Professional Triple Bank Roller Cabinet Tool Chest with Black Drawer Pulls
$6,412.00
homedepot
Extreme Tools EXQ Professional Series 72"W x 30"D 15 Drawer Triple Bank Pro Top Chest, Green w Black Quick Release Drawer Pulls | EX7215CHQGNBK
Extreme Tools EXQ Professional Series 72"W x 30"D 15 Drawer Triple Bank Pro Top Chest, Green w Black Quick Release Drawer Pulls | EX7215CHQGNBK
$6,715.43
lowes
FRONTIER 62 inch 10 Drawer Heavy Duty Tool Chest, Mobile Workstation Tool Box Organizer
FRONTIER 62 inch 10 Drawer Heavy Duty Tool Chest, Mobile Workstation Tool Box Organizer
$699.99
walmart
Extreme Tools EX 72-in W x 26.38-in H Steel Tool Chest (Blue) Stainless Steel | EX7201HCBL
Extreme Tools EX 72-in W x 26.38-in H Steel Tool Chest (Blue) Stainless Steel | EX7201HCBL
$3,256.00
lowes
Extreme Tools RX 54.625-in W x 22.25-in H Steel Tool Chest (Blue) | RX552501HCBL
Extreme Tools RX 54.625-in W x 22.25-in H Steel Tool Chest (Blue) | RX552501HCBL
$1,291.58
lowes
Extreme Tools DX 72 in. 17-Drawer Roller Cabinet Tool Chest in Matte Black with Black Trim
Extreme Tools DX 72 in. 17-Drawer Roller Cabinet Tool Chest in Matte Black with Black Trim
$2,453.00
homedepot
Husky Heavy-Duty 56 in. W 18-Drawer Combination Tool Chest and Cabinet Set, Matte Gray
Husky Heavy-Duty 56 in. W 18-Drawer Combination Tool Chest and Cabinet Set, Matte Gray
$1,198.00
homedepot
Husky Industrial 41 in. W x 21.5 in. D 4-Drawer Top Tool Chest in Matte Black
Husky Industrial 41 in. W x 21.5 in. D 4-Drawer Top Tool Chest in Matte Black
$339.99
homedepot
8-Drawer Rolling Tool Chest,Big Tool Storage Removable,Tool Cabinet with Lockable Drawers, Mobile Toolbox for Workshop and Mechanics Garage (CoolBlack)
8-Drawer Rolling Tool Chest,Big Tool Storage Removable,Tool Cabinet with Lockable Drawers, Mobile Toolbox for Workshop and Mechanics Garage (CoolBlack)
$289.99
walmart
PELICAN 0450-015-110 0450 MOBILE TOOL CHEST
PELICAN 0450-015-110 0450 MOBILE TOOL CHEST
$847.22
walmart
AMITY SUN Rolling Garage Workshop Tool Organizer: Detachable 4 Drawer Tool Chest w/ Large Storage Cabinet & Adjustable Shelf Steel in Gray | Wayfair
AMITY SUN Rolling Garage Workshop Tool Organizer: Detachable 4 Drawer Tool Chest w/ Large Storage Cabinet & Adjustable Shelf Steel in Gray | Wayfair
$435.99
wayfair
CRAFTSMAN 3000 Series 41-in W x 24.5-in H 4-Drawer Steel Tool Chest (Red) | CMST24158RB
CRAFTSMAN 3000 Series 41-in W x 24.5-in H 4-Drawer Steel Tool Chest (Red) | CMST24158RB
$549.00
lowes
Costway 2-in-1 Rolling Tool Box Set Mobile Tool Chest Storage Organizer Portable
Costway 2-in-1 Rolling Tool Box Set Mobile Tool Chest Storage Organizer Portable
$89.95
costway
Costway 2pc Mini Tool Chest & Cabinet Storage Box Rolling Garage Toolbox Organizer
Costway 2pc Mini Tool Chest & Cabinet Storage Box Rolling Garage Toolbox Organizer
$159.99
walmart
WFX Utility™ 23.5"W 7 Drawer Middle Chest Steel in Black/Gray, Size 26.0 H x 23.5 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair PL-BLL-7
WFX Utility™ 23.5"W 7 Drawer Middle Chest Steel in Black/Gray, Size 26.0 H x 23.5 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair PL-BLL-7
$1,279.99
wayfair
WESTWARD 7CX83 26"W Tool Chest and Cabinet Combination 13 Drawers, Red, 18"D x 58"H
WESTWARD 7CX83 26"W Tool Chest and Cabinet Combination 13 Drawers, Red, 18"D x 58"H
$1,359.05
walmart
WESTWARD 7CY14 42"W Tool Chest and Cabinet Combination 24 Drawers, Black, 60-1/2"H
WESTWARD 7CY14 42"W Tool Chest and Cabinet Combination 24 Drawers, Black, 60-1/2"H
$1,954.69
walmart
WESTWARD 7CY29 26"W Tool Chest and Cabinet Combination 14 Drawers, Blue, 49-5/8"H
WESTWARD 7CY29 26"W Tool Chest and Cabinet Combination 14 Drawers, Blue, 49-5/8"H
$1,060.53
walmart
Tool Box Drawer Organizer Tray Set Perfect for Tool Chest Cart Cabinet, Hardware
Tool Box Drawer Organizer Tray Set Perfect for Tool Chest Cart Cabinet, Hardware
$39.99
walmart
Training Spoon Fork 2 PCS/Set Baby Eating Training Curved Handle Easy-To-Hold Cutlery Combination Set
Training Spoon Fork 2 PCS/Set Baby Eating Training Curved Handle Easy-To-Hold Cutlery Combination Set
$9.99
walmart
Craftsman 26" 4-Drawer Tool Chest
Craftsman 26" 4-Drawer Tool Chest
$209.99
($269.99
save 22%)
blainfarm&fleet
Extreme Tools PWS 41-in W x 21.5-in H Steel Tool Chest (Black) | PWS4100TXBK
Extreme Tools PWS 41-in W x 21.5-in H Steel Tool Chest (Black) | PWS4100TXBK
$926.53
lowes
16Pcs/Set Succulent Planting Tool Combination Set Flowering Mini Potted Plants Gardening Tool Kit New
16Pcs/Set Succulent Planting Tool Combination Set Flowering Mini Potted Plants Gardening Tool Kit New
$14.51
walmart
Extreme Tools RX 71.9375-in W x 22.25-in H Steel Tool Chest (Black) | RX723001HCMBBK
Extreme Tools RX 71.9375-in W x 22.25-in H Steel Tool Chest (Black) | RX723001HCMBBK
$1,556.32
lowes
CRAFTSMAN 2000 Series 40.5-in W x 24.5-in H 6-Drawer Steel Tool Chest (Red) | CMST24060RB
CRAFTSMAN 2000 Series 40.5-in W x 24.5-in H 6-Drawer Steel Tool Chest (Red) | CMST24060RB
$289.00
lowes
Kobalt 3000 Series 41-in W x 22.5-in H 9-Drawer Stainless Steel Tool Chest (Stainless Steel) | SHS41TCSSKS2
Kobalt 3000 Series 41-in W x 22.5-in H 9-Drawer Stainless Steel Tool Chest (Stainless Steel) | SHS41TCSSKS2
$449.25
lowes
High Capacity 8-Drawer Rolling Tool Chest with Wheels and Drawers,Tool Storage Cabinet,Detachable Organizer Tool Box Combo,Mobile Lockable Toolbox for Workshop Mechanics Garage
High Capacity 8-Drawer Rolling Tool Chest with Wheels and Drawers,Tool Storage Cabinet,Detachable Organizer Tool Box Combo,Mobile Lockable Toolbox for Workshop Mechanics Garage
$279.99
walmart
Kobalt Kobalt 42" Blue Mechanics Tool Chest | 410-018-0131
Kobalt Kobalt 42" Blue Mechanics Tool Chest | 410-018-0131
$649.00
lowes
Tool Chests & Cabinets
