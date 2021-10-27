Garage Shelving

featured

Alpine Corporation 67 in. Tall Indoor/Outdoor Rustic Wooden Potting Hutch with Shelves and Drawers, Gray

$347.37
homedepot
featured

Bamboo Outdoor Plant Shelves Rack

$69.99
wayfairnorthamerica
featured

AllSpace 12in Bracket For Wire Shelf/Wall/Mount/Garage/PegBoard/Shelf - 450036-38

$10.16
walmart

17 Stories Vintage Kitchen Baker's Rack Utility Storage Shelf Stand Organizer Coffee Workstation in Brown, Size 32.25 H x 31.5 W x 15.75 D in

$299.99
wayfair

Backyard Expressions 5-Shelf Adjustable, Heavy Duty Wire Rack

$194.23
qvc

Alera 18-in D x 36-in W x 72-in H 4-Tier Steel Utility Shelving Unit | ALESW503618SR

$182.77
lowes

Amazon Basics 3-Shelf Adjustable, Heavy Duty Storage Shelving Unit (250 lbs loading capacity per shelf), Steel Organizer Wire Rack, Chrome (23.3L x 13.4W x 30H)

$42.99
amazon

17 Stories 4 Layer Ladder Shelf Storage Organizer Shelves Rack For Garage Kitchen Bakers Black, Size 48.43 H x 23.62 W x 15.75 D in | Wayfair

$124.99
wayfair

Shelving System

$58.14
wayfairnorthamerica

Honey-Can-Do 3-Shelf Metal Unit, 24W, Chrome (SHF-01903) | Quill

$65.99
quill

HDX Chrome 5-Tier 5-Tier Metal Wire Shelving Unit (36 in. W x 72 in. H x 16 in. D), Grey

$74.98
homedepot

Hyper Tough 30.3"W x 16"D x 36.2"H 3-Shelf Unit, White

$38.74
($49.99 save 23%)
walmartusa
Advertisement

Honey Can Do Steel Storage Shelf with 250lb Capacity, Multiple Colors

$18.97
($21.17 save 10%)
walmartusa

3 Tier Steel Wire Multi-Purpose Free-Standing Heavy Duty Shelf, Black

$34.90
($39.19 save 11%)
walmartusa

NewAge Products Pro Series 2 ft. x 4 ft. Wall Mounted Steel Shelf in White

$159.99
sam'sclub

MEGA HOME 6 in. W x 23 in. H x 14 in. D Cherry Free Standing Shelf, Dark Brown

$40.32
homedepot

Rebrilliant 4 Racks Garage Shelf Units, Heavy Metal Shelves w/ Wheels, Adjustable Storage, Wire Shelves, Kitchen Cutlery Rack Utility Shelves

$179.99
wayfair

Rebrilliant EZ Shelf - DIY Expandable Garage Shelves - 2 Pack (64" To 120" Each ) – White - Easy To Install - Strong - Wire Shelving Alternative

$299.96
wayfair

Morefield 46" H x 29" W x 13.75" D Shelving Unit

$86.17
wayfairnorthamerica

Rebrilliant 6-Shelf Wire Shelving Units, Heavy Duty Metal Shelf Wire Rack w/ Leveling Feet, Adjustable Utility Storage Shelves For Garage, Kitchen

$172.99
wayfair

New Kittrich 04F-C6N0B-06 Contact Grip Premium Non Adhesive Non Slip Shelf And Drawer Liner 20 Inch By 4 Foot Alloy (Case of 6),1 Each

$54.93
walmart

Folding Shelving Unit Heavy Duty Garage Metal Shelving Kitchen Shelving

$309.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Pop It 3-Tier Collapsible Shelving Unit

$86.91
qvc

Muscle Rack 30 in. W x 60 in. H x 12 in. D 5-Tier Steel Shelving Unit

$41.57
walmart
Advertisement

MQ Super Forte 36"W x 17"D x 74"H 5-Shelf Modular Plastic Garage Shelving Unit, White

$99.95
walmartusa

Extreme Max Aluminum 3-4 Gal. Liquid Storage Shelf

$43.58
homedepot

56" H x 36" W Shelving

$50.83
wayfairnorthamerica

Home Basics 3-Tier Steel Wire Storage Shelf, Black, 3 TIER

$49.49
($54.99 save 10%)
kohl's

HOMESTYLES Bold W-13, D-11, H-60 Stainless Steel 6 Tier Bath Shelf Space Saver, Silver

$296.62
homedepot

dewalt 4foot tall, 3shelf industrial workshop/garage storage rack, total capacity: 4,500 lbs.

$327.48
newegg

Honey Can Do 5-Tier Chrome Storage Shelves, 200 lbs. Capacity | Michaels®

$83.99
michaelsstores

HSS 18"Dx48"Wx75"H, 5 Tier Wire Shelving Rack with Casters, Chrome

$85.97
walmart

Keter 18-in D x 36-in W x 74-in H 5-Tier Plastic Utility Shelving Unit in Gray | 245313

$39.98
lowes

FLEXIMOUNTS 24 in. x 72 in. Steel Garage Wall Shelving in Black (2-Pack)

$189.99
homedepot

Coastwide Professional™ 4-Shelf Wire Unit, 48"W, Chrome (CW25474)

$214.99
staples

IRIS 32.91 in. Light Brown Faux Wood 3-shelf Standard Bookcase with Doors

$63.61
homedepot
Advertisement

72" H x 36" W x 14" D Storage Shelving Unit

$93.10
wayfairnorthamerica

Altrice 54" H X 36" W X 14" D Shelving Unit

$167.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Rebrilliant 5-Shelf Storage Shelves Height Adjustable, Heavy Duty Metal Shelving Unit, Garage Shelving Certified NSF in Black | Wayfair

$194.99
wayfair

Rebrilliant Shoe Rack, Stackable & Adjustable Shoes Shelf Storage Organizer in Gray, Size 13.8 H x 32.5 W x 8.8 D in | Wayfair

$70.29
wayfair

SmileMart 35.4" x 17.7" x 73.2" Metal 5-Tier Storage Shelving, Silver

$75.96
walmartusa

Rebrilliant Ladder Shelf Storage Organizer Carbon Steel Microwave Oven Shelves Rack For Garage Kitchen Bakers Wire/Metal in Black | Wayfair

$64.66
wayfair

Quill Brand 4 Wire Shelving, Stand Alone, 36W, Black (25470/17666)

$146.99
quill

Slide-A-Shelf Pull Out Drawer Wood in Brown, Size 3.5" H x 18" W x 19.5" D | Wayfair PL-SSO-MTF-S-208

$92.69
wayfair

STERILITE 5 Shelf Unit, Flat Gray - Case of 1

$100.79
($111.99 save 10%)
overstock

Shelving-Pro 60 x 48 Extra Shelf for Unit 6048LH-2B3, White Laminate, Heavy Duty, Double Rivet Beams

$291.49
overstock

Shelving-Pro 96 x 30 Extra Shelf for Unit 9630WH-2B3, Particle Board, Heavy Duty, Double Rivet Beams

$275.49
overstock

Slide-A-Shelf Pull Out Drawer Wood in Brown, Size 3.5" H x 18" W x 20.5" D | Wayfair PL-SSO-MTF-S-269

$92.69
wayfair
Advertisement

Rubbermaid Hanging Shelf Organizers Grey - Gray FastTrack Garage Hanging Shelf Organizer Bin

$24.99
($32.31 save 23%)
zulily

Rebrilliant 5-Wire Shelving Metal Storage Rack Adjustable Shelves Wire/Metal in Gray, Size 59.0 H x 22.0 W x 13.7 D in | Wayfair

$140.27
wayfair

Rev-A-Shelf 18 in. H x 24 in. W Black Cloth 1-Drawer Wide Mesh Wire Basket

$40.02
homedepot

Pit Pal 309 15"W x 5-1/2"D Oil Shelf Organize - 6 Quart

$44.15
walmart

4-Wire Shelving Metal Storage Rack For Bathroom,Kitchen,Laundry

$59.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Rebrilliant 4-shelf Shelving Units And Storage With Wheels, Adjustable Heavy Duty Carbon Steel Wire Shelving Unit For Garage, Kitchen, Office, 35.4w X

$92.99
wayfairnorthamerica

5-Tier Storage Shelf, Heavy Duty Wire Shelving Unit, Metal Organizer Wire Rack With 55-Lb Per Shelf, Free Standing Storage Rack For Kitchen Pantry Lau

$146.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Rubbermaid FastTrack Garage Wire Shelf 48 in. D x 16 in. L

$12.98
homedepot

3 Tier Steel Wire Shelf, Grey

$40.00
walmartusa

Battaglia 39.37" H x 23.07" W x 11.61" D Shelving Unit

$46.08
wayfairnorthamerica

4-shelf Adjustable Shelving Storage Unit On Wheel Casters Metal Organizer Wire Rack, For Home Office Kitchen Bathroom Organization / 36l"x24"wx57"h

$99.99
wayfairnorthamerica

4 Tier Shelf Adjustable Storage Shelf 350LBS Load Capacity Metal Storage Rack 17.32”L X 11.41”W X43.3” H

$122.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com