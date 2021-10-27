Garage Shelving

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Garage Shelving
Alpine Corporation 67 in. Tall Indoor/Outdoor Rustic Wooden Potting Hutch with Shelves and Drawers, Gray
featured
Alpine Corporation 67 in. Tall Indoor/Outdoor Rustic Wooden Potting Hutch with Shelves and Drawers, Gray
$347.37
homedepot
Bamboo Outdoor Plant Shelves Rack
featured
Bamboo Outdoor Plant Shelves Rack
$69.99
wayfairnorthamerica
AllSpace 12in Bracket For Wire Shelf/Wall/Mount/Garage/PegBoard/Shelf - 450036-38
featured
AllSpace 12in Bracket For Wire Shelf/Wall/Mount/Garage/PegBoard/Shelf - 450036-38
$10.16
walmart
17 Stories Vintage Kitchen Baker's Rack Utility Storage Shelf Stand Organizer Coffee Workstation in Brown, Size 32.25 H x 31.5 W x 15.75 D in
17 Stories Vintage Kitchen Baker's Rack Utility Storage Shelf Stand Organizer Coffee Workstation in Brown, Size 32.25 H x 31.5 W x 15.75 D in
$299.99
wayfair
Backyard Expressions 5-Shelf Adjustable, Heavy Duty Wire Rack
Backyard Expressions 5-Shelf Adjustable, Heavy Duty Wire Rack
$194.23
qvc
Alera 18-in D x 36-in W x 72-in H 4-Tier Steel Utility Shelving Unit | ALESW503618SR
Alera 18-in D x 36-in W x 72-in H 4-Tier Steel Utility Shelving Unit | ALESW503618SR
$182.77
lowes
Amazon Basics 3-Shelf Adjustable, Heavy Duty Storage Shelving Unit (250 lbs loading capacity per shelf), Steel Organizer Wire Rack, Chrome (23.3L x 13.4W x 30H)
Amazon Basics 3-Shelf Adjustable, Heavy Duty Storage Shelving Unit (250 lbs loading capacity per shelf), Steel Organizer Wire Rack, Chrome (23.3L x 13.4W x 30H)
$42.99
amazon
17 Stories 4 Layer Ladder Shelf Storage Organizer Shelves Rack For Garage Kitchen Bakers Black, Size 48.43 H x 23.62 W x 15.75 D in | Wayfair
17 Stories 4 Layer Ladder Shelf Storage Organizer Shelves Rack For Garage Kitchen Bakers Black, Size 48.43 H x 23.62 W x 15.75 D in | Wayfair
$124.99
wayfair
Shelving System
Shelving System
$58.14
wayfairnorthamerica
Honey-Can-Do 3-Shelf Metal Unit, 24W, Chrome (SHF-01903) | Quill
Honey-Can-Do 3-Shelf Metal Unit, 24W, Chrome (SHF-01903) | Quill
$65.99
quill
HDX Chrome 5-Tier 5-Tier Metal Wire Shelving Unit (36 in. W x 72 in. H x 16 in. D), Grey
HDX Chrome 5-Tier 5-Tier Metal Wire Shelving Unit (36 in. W x 72 in. H x 16 in. D), Grey
$74.98
homedepot
Hyper Tough 30.3"W x 16"D x 36.2"H 3-Shelf Unit, White
Hyper Tough 30.3"W x 16"D x 36.2"H 3-Shelf Unit, White
$38.74
($49.99
save 23%)
walmartusa
Honey Can Do Steel Storage Shelf with 250lb Capacity, Multiple Colors
Honey Can Do Steel Storage Shelf with 250lb Capacity, Multiple Colors
$18.97
($21.17
save 10%)
walmartusa
3 Tier Steel Wire Multi-Purpose Free-Standing Heavy Duty Shelf, Black
3 Tier Steel Wire Multi-Purpose Free-Standing Heavy Duty Shelf, Black
$34.90
($39.19
save 11%)
walmartusa
NewAge Products Pro Series 2 ft. x 4 ft. Wall Mounted Steel Shelf in White
NewAge Products Pro Series 2 ft. x 4 ft. Wall Mounted Steel Shelf in White
$159.99
sam'sclub
MEGA HOME 6 in. W x 23 in. H x 14 in. D Cherry Free Standing Shelf, Dark Brown
MEGA HOME 6 in. W x 23 in. H x 14 in. D Cherry Free Standing Shelf, Dark Brown
$40.32
homedepot
Rebrilliant 4 Racks Garage Shelf Units, Heavy Metal Shelves w/ Wheels, Adjustable Storage, Wire Shelves, Kitchen Cutlery Rack Utility Shelves
Rebrilliant 4 Racks Garage Shelf Units, Heavy Metal Shelves w/ Wheels, Adjustable Storage, Wire Shelves, Kitchen Cutlery Rack Utility Shelves
$179.99
wayfair
Rebrilliant EZ Shelf - DIY Expandable Garage Shelves - 2 Pack (64" To 120" Each ) – White - Easy To Install - Strong - Wire Shelving Alternative
Rebrilliant EZ Shelf - DIY Expandable Garage Shelves - 2 Pack (64" To 120" Each ) – White - Easy To Install - Strong - Wire Shelving Alternative
$299.96
wayfair
Morefield 46" H x 29" W x 13.75" D Shelving Unit
Morefield 46" H x 29" W x 13.75" D Shelving Unit
$86.17
wayfairnorthamerica
Rebrilliant 6-Shelf Wire Shelving Units, Heavy Duty Metal Shelf Wire Rack w/ Leveling Feet, Adjustable Utility Storage Shelves For Garage, Kitchen
Rebrilliant 6-Shelf Wire Shelving Units, Heavy Duty Metal Shelf Wire Rack w/ Leveling Feet, Adjustable Utility Storage Shelves For Garage, Kitchen
$172.99
wayfair
New Kittrich 04F-C6N0B-06 Contact Grip Premium Non Adhesive Non Slip Shelf And Drawer Liner 20 Inch By 4 Foot Alloy (Case of 6),1 Each
New Kittrich 04F-C6N0B-06 Contact Grip Premium Non Adhesive Non Slip Shelf And Drawer Liner 20 Inch By 4 Foot Alloy (Case of 6),1 Each
$54.93
walmart
Folding Shelving Unit Heavy Duty Garage Metal Shelving Kitchen Shelving
Folding Shelving Unit Heavy Duty Garage Metal Shelving Kitchen Shelving
$309.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Pop It 3-Tier Collapsible Shelving Unit
Pop It 3-Tier Collapsible Shelving Unit
$86.91
qvc
Muscle Rack 30 in. W x 60 in. H x 12 in. D 5-Tier Steel Shelving Unit
Muscle Rack 30 in. W x 60 in. H x 12 in. D 5-Tier Steel Shelving Unit
$41.57
walmart
MQ Super Forte 36"W x 17"D x 74"H 5-Shelf Modular Plastic Garage Shelving Unit, White
MQ Super Forte 36"W x 17"D x 74"H 5-Shelf Modular Plastic Garage Shelving Unit, White
$99.95
walmartusa
Extreme Max Aluminum 3-4 Gal. Liquid Storage Shelf
Extreme Max Aluminum 3-4 Gal. Liquid Storage Shelf
$43.58
homedepot
56" H x 36" W Shelving
56" H x 36" W Shelving
$50.83
wayfairnorthamerica
Home Basics 3-Tier Steel Wire Storage Shelf, Black, 3 TIER
Home Basics 3-Tier Steel Wire Storage Shelf, Black, 3 TIER
$49.49
($54.99
save 10%)
kohl's
HOMESTYLES Bold W-13, D-11, H-60 Stainless Steel 6 Tier Bath Shelf Space Saver, Silver
HOMESTYLES Bold W-13, D-11, H-60 Stainless Steel 6 Tier Bath Shelf Space Saver, Silver
$296.62
homedepot
dewalt 4foot tall, 3shelf industrial workshop/garage storage rack, total capacity: 4,500 lbs.
dewalt 4foot tall, 3shelf industrial workshop/garage storage rack, total capacity: 4,500 lbs.
$327.48
newegg
Honey Can Do 5-Tier Chrome Storage Shelves, 200 lbs. Capacity | Michaels®
Honey Can Do 5-Tier Chrome Storage Shelves, 200 lbs. Capacity | Michaels®
$83.99
michaelsstores
HSS 18"Dx48"Wx75"H, 5 Tier Wire Shelving Rack with Casters, Chrome
HSS 18"Dx48"Wx75"H, 5 Tier Wire Shelving Rack with Casters, Chrome
$85.97
walmart
Keter 18-in D x 36-in W x 74-in H 5-Tier Plastic Utility Shelving Unit in Gray | 245313
Keter 18-in D x 36-in W x 74-in H 5-Tier Plastic Utility Shelving Unit in Gray | 245313
$39.98
lowes
FLEXIMOUNTS 24 in. x 72 in. Steel Garage Wall Shelving in Black (2-Pack)
FLEXIMOUNTS 24 in. x 72 in. Steel Garage Wall Shelving in Black (2-Pack)
$189.99
homedepot
Coastwide Professional™ 4-Shelf Wire Unit, 48"W, Chrome (CW25474)
Coastwide Professional™ 4-Shelf Wire Unit, 48"W, Chrome (CW25474)
$214.99
staples
IRIS 32.91 in. Light Brown Faux Wood 3-shelf Standard Bookcase with Doors
IRIS 32.91 in. Light Brown Faux Wood 3-shelf Standard Bookcase with Doors
$63.61
homedepot
72" H x 36" W x 14" D Storage Shelving Unit
72" H x 36" W x 14" D Storage Shelving Unit
$93.10
wayfairnorthamerica
Altrice 54" H X 36" W X 14" D Shelving Unit
Altrice 54" H X 36" W X 14" D Shelving Unit
$167.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Rebrilliant 5-Shelf Storage Shelves Height Adjustable, Heavy Duty Metal Shelving Unit, Garage Shelving Certified NSF in Black | Wayfair
Rebrilliant 5-Shelf Storage Shelves Height Adjustable, Heavy Duty Metal Shelving Unit, Garage Shelving Certified NSF in Black | Wayfair
$194.99
wayfair
Rebrilliant Shoe Rack, Stackable & Adjustable Shoes Shelf Storage Organizer in Gray, Size 13.8 H x 32.5 W x 8.8 D in | Wayfair
Rebrilliant Shoe Rack, Stackable & Adjustable Shoes Shelf Storage Organizer in Gray, Size 13.8 H x 32.5 W x 8.8 D in | Wayfair
$70.29
wayfair
SmileMart 35.4" x 17.7" x 73.2" Metal 5-Tier Storage Shelving, Silver
SmileMart 35.4" x 17.7" x 73.2" Metal 5-Tier Storage Shelving, Silver
$75.96
walmartusa
Rebrilliant Ladder Shelf Storage Organizer Carbon Steel Microwave Oven Shelves Rack For Garage Kitchen Bakers Wire/Metal in Black | Wayfair
Rebrilliant Ladder Shelf Storage Organizer Carbon Steel Microwave Oven Shelves Rack For Garage Kitchen Bakers Wire/Metal in Black | Wayfair
$64.66
wayfair
Quill Brand 4 Wire Shelving, Stand Alone, 36W, Black (25470/17666)
Quill Brand 4 Wire Shelving, Stand Alone, 36W, Black (25470/17666)
$146.99
quill
Slide-A-Shelf Pull Out Drawer Wood in Brown, Size 3.5" H x 18" W x 19.5" D | Wayfair PL-SSO-MTF-S-208
Slide-A-Shelf Pull Out Drawer Wood in Brown, Size 3.5" H x 18" W x 19.5" D | Wayfair PL-SSO-MTF-S-208
$92.69
wayfair
STERILITE 5 Shelf Unit, Flat Gray - Case of 1
STERILITE 5 Shelf Unit, Flat Gray - Case of 1
$100.79
($111.99
save 10%)
overstock
Shelving-Pro 60 x 48 Extra Shelf for Unit 6048LH-2B3, White Laminate, Heavy Duty, Double Rivet Beams
Shelving-Pro 60 x 48 Extra Shelf for Unit 6048LH-2B3, White Laminate, Heavy Duty, Double Rivet Beams
$291.49
overstock
Shelving-Pro 96 x 30 Extra Shelf for Unit 9630WH-2B3, Particle Board, Heavy Duty, Double Rivet Beams
Shelving-Pro 96 x 30 Extra Shelf for Unit 9630WH-2B3, Particle Board, Heavy Duty, Double Rivet Beams
$275.49
overstock
Slide-A-Shelf Pull Out Drawer Wood in Brown, Size 3.5" H x 18" W x 20.5" D | Wayfair PL-SSO-MTF-S-269
Slide-A-Shelf Pull Out Drawer Wood in Brown, Size 3.5" H x 18" W x 20.5" D | Wayfair PL-SSO-MTF-S-269
$92.69
wayfair
Rubbermaid Hanging Shelf Organizers Grey - Gray FastTrack Garage Hanging Shelf Organizer Bin
Rubbermaid Hanging Shelf Organizers Grey - Gray FastTrack Garage Hanging Shelf Organizer Bin
$24.99
($32.31
save 23%)
zulily
Rebrilliant 5-Wire Shelving Metal Storage Rack Adjustable Shelves Wire/Metal in Gray, Size 59.0 H x 22.0 W x 13.7 D in | Wayfair
Rebrilliant 5-Wire Shelving Metal Storage Rack Adjustable Shelves Wire/Metal in Gray, Size 59.0 H x 22.0 W x 13.7 D in | Wayfair
$140.27
wayfair
Rev-A-Shelf 18 in. H x 24 in. W Black Cloth 1-Drawer Wide Mesh Wire Basket
Rev-A-Shelf 18 in. H x 24 in. W Black Cloth 1-Drawer Wide Mesh Wire Basket
$40.02
homedepot
Pit Pal 309 15"W x 5-1/2"D Oil Shelf Organize - 6 Quart
Pit Pal 309 15"W x 5-1/2"D Oil Shelf Organize - 6 Quart
$44.15
walmart
4-Wire Shelving Metal Storage Rack For Bathroom,Kitchen,Laundry
4-Wire Shelving Metal Storage Rack For Bathroom,Kitchen,Laundry
$59.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Rebrilliant 4-shelf Shelving Units And Storage With Wheels, Adjustable Heavy Duty Carbon Steel Wire Shelving Unit For Garage, Kitchen, Office, 35.4w X
Rebrilliant 4-shelf Shelving Units And Storage With Wheels, Adjustable Heavy Duty Carbon Steel Wire Shelving Unit For Garage, Kitchen, Office, 35.4w X
$92.99
wayfairnorthamerica
5-Tier Storage Shelf, Heavy Duty Wire Shelving Unit, Metal Organizer Wire Rack With 55-Lb Per Shelf, Free Standing Storage Rack For Kitchen Pantry Lau
5-Tier Storage Shelf, Heavy Duty Wire Shelving Unit, Metal Organizer Wire Rack With 55-Lb Per Shelf, Free Standing Storage Rack For Kitchen Pantry Lau
$146.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Rubbermaid FastTrack Garage Wire Shelf 48 in. D x 16 in. L
Rubbermaid FastTrack Garage Wire Shelf 48 in. D x 16 in. L
$12.98
homedepot
3 Tier Steel Wire Shelf, Grey
3 Tier Steel Wire Shelf, Grey
$40.00
walmartusa
Battaglia 39.37" H x 23.07" W x 11.61" D Shelving Unit
Battaglia 39.37" H x 23.07" W x 11.61" D Shelving Unit
$46.08
wayfairnorthamerica
4-shelf Adjustable Shelving Storage Unit On Wheel Casters Metal Organizer Wire Rack, For Home Office Kitchen Bathroom Organization / 36l"x24"wx57"h
4-shelf Adjustable Shelving Storage Unit On Wheel Casters Metal Organizer Wire Rack, For Home Office Kitchen Bathroom Organization / 36l"x24"wx57"h
$99.99
wayfairnorthamerica
4 Tier Shelf Adjustable Storage Shelf 350LBS Load Capacity Metal Storage Rack 17.32”L X 11.41”W X43.3” H
4 Tier Shelf Adjustable Storage Shelf 350LBS Load Capacity Metal Storage Rack 17.32”L X 11.41”W X43.3” H
$122.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Garage Shelving
