ZZNNN USB Type C Hub USB 3.0 Type-C Hub to HDMI Adapter 4K Thunderbolt 5 USB C Hub with TF SD Reader Slot PD

Material: Aluminium alloy. Wireless charger, supports 5W 7.5W 10W power delivery. 5pcs super fast USB 3.0 Port, supports up to 5Gbps data transfer. Satisfy all you need to transfer file to your smartphone, tablet or any other devices in a few seconds. Easy to use. Just Plugging it on your notebook, connect with your devices, smartphones, SD/TF card and other devices, without any requirement of software, drivers or complicated installation process. Allow you to do presentation and share your idea through extra projectors, browse pictures and stream movies from small laptop to your TV/monitor,4K HDMI high definition output ensure everything looks better on the big screen.