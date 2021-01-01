American Plant Exchange ZZ Zanzibar Gem Live Plant, 6" Pot, Indoor/Outdoor Air Purifier

Beautiful and a nearly indestructible, very low maintenance, and easy to grow houseplant with oval shaped dark green glossy leaves Perfect for plant beginners, they thrive on neglect, grow in deep shade, ideal size for shelves, tabletops, sills, and counters in your home or office interior Survives in shade on patios, porches, decks, stoops, fire escapes, even planted outdoors; just move inside to avoid frost or prolonged temperature under 55 degrees This air purifier is in a 6" container measuring 13-14" Inches tall from the bottom of the pot to the top leaves; loves shade and low light Houseplants make your home more beautiful, purify your air, boost your mood, help you sleep, and relieve dryness by raising the humidity in your rooms