Zyaire 30" Bar Stool

Are you looking for a comfortable and eye-catching pub stool? Our modern bar chair is your ideal choice! This set of 4 bar stools is the perfect combination of fashion and modernity, and it is suitable for pubs, kitchens, restaurants, reception rooms, and coffee shops. Made of high-quality PP material, this chair set allows you to use it for a long time without deformation. The solid metal frame with non-slip foot pads not only provides you with strong support but also protects the floor. Besides, the pub chairs are designed with durable and low-profile backs for super comfort. Spend your free time in this comfortable chair! Color: Black