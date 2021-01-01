From j.a. henckels
Zwilling J.a. Henckels Twin Select Take-Apart Poultry Shears
Advertisement
The Zwilling J.a. Henckels Twin Select Poultry Shears are essential for preparing, cooking, and serving poultry. Forged from special formula stainless steel, the micro-serrated blades are specially contoured to cleanly and easily cut through bone, skin, and fat. Snip slippery skin, cleave tough bones, and spatchcock chicken with confidence. With its innovative spring mechanism, the poultry shears will easily open and close as you cut. Their ergonomic looped handle keeps poultry-slicked hands fro