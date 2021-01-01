From j.a. henckels
Zwilling J.a. Henckels Sorrento Plus Espresso Glass Mug
Advertisement
These modern mugs are a must-have for stylish kitchens. Serve your drinks with style and substance in Zwilling Sorrento Double Wall Glassware. Created by the renowned Italian designer Matteo Thun, this distinctive glassware offers a visually impressive way to serve your favorite beverage. These modern mugs maintain the toasty temperature of your cappuccinos, lattes, tea, and hot cocoa. Elegantly serve up hot toddies or mulled wine thanks to their chic translucence. Comfortably cup your steaming