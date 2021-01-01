From j.a. henckels
Zwilling J.a. Henckels Pavo 18/10 Stainless Steel 3-Piece Serving Set
Advertisement
Zwilling J.a. Henckels is a name that has been synonymous with premium cutlery since 1731. Our flatware products continue this longstanding heritage and tradition of design, excellence and expertise. Each piece is produced from high-quality 18/10 stainless steel. The dinner and steak knives are forged for superior cutting precision. Produced in compliance with strict quality standards, all Zwilling flatware features carefully polished surfaces and edges. The heavy gauge and substantial sizing re