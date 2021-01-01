From zwilling j.a. henckels
Zwilling Gourmet 8-inch Carving/Slicing Knife
Zwilling gourmet 8" Carving and Slicing Knife is the go-to knife for home chefs eager for their everyday knife to be exceptional. The single-piece, precision-stamped blade construction is lighter than forged knives, allowing for maximum maneuverability. Combined with Zwilling JA Henckels signature ice-hardening technique, the blades are harder, sharper and they will not stain or chip and they retain their sharpness longer. The ergonomic, triple-riveted handle ensures fatigue-free cutting. Experience the comfort, durability, and sharpness of Zwilling gourmet.