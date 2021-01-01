Zwilling Fresh & Save Tall Glass Vacuum Container

The Fresh & Save glass vacuum containers are designed to work with Zwilling’s vacuum pump so you can enjoy fresh food wherever you are. Prepare healthy salads, colorful grain bowls or delicious soups the night before or even days in advance. These containers are easy to use—to reheat your food, simply place the unsealed container in the microwave. They also come equipped with a handy compartment divider, ensuring your foods stay separated and as fresh as the moment they were packed.