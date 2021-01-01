From j.a. henckels
Zwilling J.a. Henckels 3-Pc. Cheese Set
Perfect blades for every style of cheese. Ergonomic handle design in matte-brushed stainless steel. Features 3 different blade shapes specifically designed for use on different types of cheese: Medium-Hard Cheese Knife: Ideal for medium-hard cheeses like Cheddar, Emmental, Monteray Jack and others with forked-tip for easy serving. Soft Cheese Knife: Perfect for soft cheeses like Brie, Camenbert, Roquefort, Muenster and others with a broad blade for clean cuts. Parmesan Cheese Knife: Ideal for ha