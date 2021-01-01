Baldwin 8225.ZW Touchscreen Minneapolis Z-Wave Deadbolt Antique Nickel Deadbolt Keyless Entry Electronic

Baldwin 8225.ZW Touchscreen Minneapolis Z-Wave Deadbolt Single Cylinder Keyless Entry: Lock and unlock the deadbolt using your cell phone, smart device or a traditional key. To lock or unlock the interior, simply use your device or the standard thumb turn. It has the versatility of keyless operation while still retaining the functionality of keyed entry and is a great addition to any smart home. It's perfect for front doors, side or back doors, and garage entry doors. Features: Wirelessy communicate with security and home automation systems via Z-Wave Technology BHMA Grade 2 certified Constructed of solid brass for quality and durability Installs easily with all necessary mounting hardware included Covered by Baldwin's limited lifetime mechanical warranty, and 1 year electronic warranty Standard finishes have a 1 year limited warranty for exterior applications and a 5 year limited warranty for interior applications Up to 30 customizable user codes with 4-8 digits each Secure Screen Technology provides additional security 20 minute UL deadbolt rating Wirelessy communicate with security and home automation systems via Z-Wave Technology Product Technologies: Solid Brass Construction: Baldwin Estate Series products are constructed from solid brass - providing a more luxurious, higher quality feel than door hardware made with lesser metals. When you hold a Baldwin product in your hand, you will immediately notice the difference that solid brass makes – it is heavier, stronger, and smoother than most of the door hardware on the market today. Lifetime Finishes™: Baldwin's multi-patented Lifetime Finishes™ provide unprecedented protection against the effects of weather, normal wear and tear, and even the rigorous test of coastal salt air. By adapting the vapor deposition processed used to create premium gold pens, Baldwin creates a unique surface across your door hardware that is guaranteed to withstand the ravages of time. Specifications: Door Thickness: 1-3/4" Backset: Adjustable 2-3/8" or 2-3/4" Cross Bore: 2-1/8" Edge Bore: 1" Handing: Left, Reversible, Right Latch Faceplate: Square Corner Cylinder: 5 Pin C Exterior Height: 5-1/4" Exterior Width: 2-3/4" Projection: 3/4" Interior Height: 5-5/8" Interior Width: 3" Electronic Antique Nickel