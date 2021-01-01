Zuri LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Oxygen Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (32-630-15)

The Zuri LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light from Oxygen Lighting is an expressive contemporary piece that fills the space with an even layer of light. Using simple tendencies to elevate the dÃ©cor, this flush mount unites metal and glass in a pleasing silhouette. The rounded steel base connects directly to the ceiling and holds a matching white opal glass shade that contains a crisp, integrated, and energy-efficient LED. The light spreads in an even and inviting manner, filling the shade and the surrounding space with a tasteful layer of light. Oxygen Lighting produces clean and modern wall sconces, pendant lights and vanity lights defined by quality and efficiently simple design aesthetics. Shape: Circle. Color: Black. Finish: Black