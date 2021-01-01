You know that birds love fruit, which is why they love ZuPreem Fruit Blend Canary & Finch Food. You'll love it too, because it is the premium balanced and complete daily diet with precise levels of important nutrients. It truly is the only bird food your bird needs. NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION Ingredients: Ground Corn, Soybean Meal, Ground Wheat, Vegetable Oil, Wheat Germ Meal, Sucrose, Dicalcium Phosphate, Calcium carbonate, Ground fruit (Bananas, Oranges, Apples and Grapes), Iodized Salt, DL-Methionine, Choline Chloride, L-lysine, Ascorbic Acid (source of vitamin C), Natural Mixed Tocopherols, Rosemary Extract, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Colors, Artificial Flavors, Canthaxanthin, Manganous Oxide, Zinc Oxide, Copper Sulfate, Calcium Iodate, Sodium Selenite, Vitamin A Supplement, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Vitamin E Supplement, Vitamin K Supplement, Niacin, Calcium pantothenate, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Thiamine, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Biotin, Vitamin B12 Supplement. Guaranteed Analysis: Crude protein (min) 14%,Crude fat (min) 4%,Crude fiber (max) 3.5%,Moisture (max) 10% ZuPreem FruitBlend Extra Small Raw Bird Food, Size: 2 lb | PetSmart