From zuo modern contemporary,
ZUO MODERN CONTEMPORARY, Siena 42.7 in. Black Bar Chair (Set of 2), Black/Brushed Gold
Advertisement
A versatile, clean silhouette is dressed up in black and gold to give your bar area a glamorous update. Our gorgeous bar chair invites you to lingering a little longer in its ergonomic seat and soft velvet upholstery. Stainless steel legs are complete with protective plastic feet to keep your floors scratch-free. The perfect standout piece for a modern apartment or loft space. Color: Black/Brushed Gold.