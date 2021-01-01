From divi

Zunate Computer Gaming Headset, USB Wired Gaming Headphone, LED Headphones 7.1 Sound Card Driver, Noise Cancelling, Over Ear Headphones with.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

7.1 Surround Sound - The 40MM moving coil loudspeaker simulates a 360° spherical sound field, monitors the enemy's sound source in all directions, and achieves precise shooting. LED Luminous Earphones - 40MM sensitive magnetic and shocking sound, the unit effectively improves the sensitivity of the output sound effect. Stereo Gaming Headset - Stereo surround sound is shocking, which better presents the sound quality of the headset, and restores the game effect in stereo! Soft Memory Ear Cup - Lightweight all?inclusive soft earmuffs, skin?friendly and comfortable, effectively isolate external noise, suitable for long?term wear. Over Ear Headphones - Low?loss and anti?pull audio knitting wire. Toughness knitting wire to solve the trouble of tangling and effectively extend the lifespan.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com