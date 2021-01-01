Crystorama Zucca 4-Light English Bronze + Antique Gold Cage Chandelier

The simplicity of bohemian design takes center stage in our spherical Zucca chandelier. Zucca, which means pumpkin in Italian, features a saucer-shaped metal wire ring frame finished in English Bronze with Antique Gold accents. The woven mixed metal design adds visual interest to a space while still combining just the right amount of sophistication. Whether the look is rustic, industrial, or boho, this light is as versatile as it is stylish. Crystorama is known for its standout lighting, which is exceptional in quality and design.