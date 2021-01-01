From coffee b' slap
ZTE ZPad 10 Inch Tablet Case PU Leather Folio 2Folding Stand Cover for 100 ZTE ZPad 10 Inch Model K90U TabletDark Blue
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Specially designed for 10.0' ZTE ZPad 10 Inch (Model K90U) Tablet Folding cover transforms the case to be a stand with two angles: perfect whenever you type an email or watch a movie Open interior pocket for easy insertion of your device and velcro flap to secure it in place Prevent your tablet from knocks, dust, damage, scratches, Padded front and back cover offer enhanced protection Made of synthetic material leather, Magnetic closure and Stylus loop