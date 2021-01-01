From zebra
Zebra ZT230 4" Industrial Thermal Transfer Label Printer, LCD, 203 dpi, Serial, USB, ZebraNet n Print Server (US & CAN), Liner Take Up w/ Peel.
203 dpi @ 6 ips 32bit 400MHz, 128MB RAM/128MB Flash Icon-based LCD multilingual graphical user interface & full function keypad Rugged all-metal case for long-lasting use Thermal Transfer core-to-core ribbon handling system Ribbon width: 1.57' to 4.33' Max. ribbon length/roll size: 984'/2.7" OD on a 1" core Thin film printhead w/ E3 Element Energy Equalizer Dual media sensors, transmissive & reflective sensing technology, selectable through software or front panel Side-loading metal print mechanism w/ head-open lock withstands general wear & tear & facilitates media loading Robust gold user touch points simplify operation by directing user to key areas for adjustment Space saving design w/ unique bi-fold door (requires 4" of opening space) Tool-less platen & printhead removal for easy cleaning & replacement ZebraNet Printer Server supports 802.11a/b/g/n networks via an internally integrated option Liner take-up only rewinds entire 8' roll of liner