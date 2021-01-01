ZT Series Height Adjustable Sit to Stand Electric Desk Converter 2Tier Design with Large 36x24 Upper Work Surface and Lower Keyboard Tray Deck.

Best Quality Guranteed. Fully motorized with powerful electric motor. One simple push of a button lowers or raises the desk to any position between 5.7 to 18.1. Two-tier design. Upper surface size is 36 x 24' and large enough for two monitors. Lower surface is 25' x 9.5', retractable and large enough for a full-size keyboard. Add up to 18.1' to your existing work surface. Sturdy and stable even at highest position. Up and down movement. The desk rises and lowers within its own foot print. Fully assembled. NO installation required. Static load capacity is 90 lbs and dynamic load capacity is 45 lbs. One integrated USB port included.