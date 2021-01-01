ZpLMW Desktop Small Fan Sports Portable Mini Silent Student USB Charging Fan-Black 138x102x79mm

With the foldable handle design, it is convenient to hold in hand when using, and also fits your handbag with its palm-size. you can put it in the bag with you, especially suitable for summer travel or outdoor sports. Perfect gift for kids family and friends. Foldable handle design, convenient to hold in hand, and also fits your handbag with its palm-size. Or just fold the handle and put on the desk. All of our handheld fans are thoroughly tested before ship them out to you. we offer you 1504% quanlity satisfaction guarantee to let you buy with confidence, Please contact us with any questions or concerns-we are always here for you. This design is perfect for outdoor crowds, and you don't worry about feeling of stuffiness even if the weather is very hot, Because portable USB fan can quickly cooling your down quickly, It's a must-have for the summer.