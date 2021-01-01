From stof france
STOF France Zoya Multicolore, Fabric by the Yard
From STOF France this versatile medium weight duck fabric is perfect for window treatments (draperies valances swags) toss pillows and upholstery projects. Colors include shades of green pink orange white black and blue. 100% Cotton 55'' wide. Fabric is sold by the yard and cut to order. For example, order of 1 yard (Qty=1) is 55'' x 36''. Order of 3 yards (Qty=3) is 55'' x 108''. Washing Instructions: Machine Wash/Tumble Dry Low