From evesky

Zopsc Power Adapter Universal 5V 3A Type-C Charger IC Protection ON/Off Switch for Raspberry Pi 4B Mobile Phone Tablet 100-240V(US Plug)

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Zopsc Power Adapter Universal 5V 3A Type-C Charger IC Protection.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com