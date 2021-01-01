48" Zoovilla Cat Tree

Features:Product Type: Cat Tree or CondoColor: BrownFrame Material: MetalWood Species: Wood Construction Type: Solid woodPrimary Cover Material: CarpetOutdoor Use: NoWeather Resistant: NoWater Resistant: NoTip Resistant: NoStain Resistant: NoOdor Resistant: NoNon-Skid: YesNumber of Tiers: 3Mounted: NoWall Mounted: Freestanding: YesHanging: NoRemovable Cover: NoMachine Washable Cover: Fur Grooming Aid Included: NoMultiple Cats: YesNumber of Cats: 2Toys Included: YesScratching Post Included: NoNumber of Scratching Posts: Scratching Pad Included: NoNumber of Scratching Pads: Catnip Included: NoTunnel Included: NoHammock Included: NoLadder Included: NoRamp Included: NoCondo Included: NoCushion Insert Included: Removable Cushion Insert Cover: Number of Condos: Bed Included: NoCompatible Cat Tree Part Number: Product Care: Spot CleanCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UsePerch Included: YesNumber of Perches: 3Window Mounted: NoBPA Free: Spefications:Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: USDA BioBased Product: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoBlauer Engel: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Blauer Engel: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: FISP Certified: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: YesFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: NoFairTrade Certified: NoProduct Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: EU Ecolabel: Cradle to Cradle Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Total Recycled Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Platform Heights: 13", 25.16", 37.40", 48"Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 48Overall Width - Side to Side: 16Overall Depth - Front to Back: 38Condo: NoLargest Condo Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Largest Interior Condo Width - Side to Side: Largest Interior Depth - Front to Back: Overall Product Weight: 43Weight Capacity: 75Maximum Weight Capacity Per Platform: 25Assembly:Estimated Time to Set Up: 60Adult Assembly Required: YesSuggested Number of People for Assembly/Install: 2Additional Tools Required (Not Included): ScrewdriverAvoid Power Tools: YesWarranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: Limited on Parts