Zoo Med Watermelon Crested Gecko Food, Size: 2 oz | PetSmart

Provide your Crested Gecko with a food that is both delicious and nutritious by serving Zoo Med Tropical Fruit Crested Gecko Food. This food is made with delicious fruits and insects that are part of a gecko's natural diet. Key Benefits: Includes probiotics Aids in digestion and consistency of stool Item Number: 5285099 Brand: Zoo Med Food Type: Dry Food Life Stage: All Health Consideration: With probiotics Flavor: Watermelon Weight: 2 oz NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION Ingredients: Organic Dried Banana, Organic Dried Mango, Pea Protein, Black Soldier Fly Larvae Meal, Heat Stabilized Rice Bran, Organic Dried Papaya, Dried Fig, Paprika, Precipitated Calcium Carbonate, Natural and Artificial Banana Flavor, Natural and Artificial Watermelon Flavor, Dried Lactobacillus acidophilus Fermentation Product, Dried Lactobacillus casei Fermentation Product, Dried Bifidobacterium bifidum Fermentation Product, Dried Enterococcus faecium Fermentation Product, Dicalcium Phosphate, Lecithin, Citric Acid (preservative), Mixed Tocopherols (preservative), Vegetable Oil, Maltodextrin, Potassium Sorbate (preservative), Potassium Chloride, Salt, L-Leucine, L-Arginine, L-Lysine, Ascorbic Acid (preservative), Magnesium Oxide, L-Valine, L-Isoleucine, L-Alanine, L-Glutamine, L-Threonine, L-Phenylalanine, d-Calcium Pantothenate, Choline Bitartrate, L-Tyrosine, L-Cystine, L-Histidine, Glycine, L-Methionine, L-Serine, L-Aspartic Acid, Manganese Sulfate, Niacin, Ferrous Fumarate, Zinc Oxide, Glutamic Acid, Rosemary Extract, Riboflavin, Copper Sulfate, Thiamine Hydrochloride, Folic Acid, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Vitamin A Acetate, Menadione Sodium Bisulfite Complex (Source of Vitamin K Activity), Biotin, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Dried Kelp, dl-Alpha Tocopherol Acetate, Cholecalciferol (Source of Vitamin D3) Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min) 22.0%Crude Fat (min) 6.0%Crude Fiber (max) 5.0%Moisture (max) 12.0%Calcium (min) 2.3%Calcium (max) 2.8%Phosphorous (min) 0.8%Total Microorganisms (min) (Lactobacillus acidophilus, Lactobacillus casei, Bifidobacterium bifidum, Enterococcus faecium in equal amounts) 1, 000, 000 CFU/g FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS This food can be fed wet or dry. By adding water, natural flavors and aromas may be intensified and help stimulate feeding. To feed dry, place up to one level scoop (included) into a clean dish for each adult, and up to ½ scoop for each juvenile. To feed wet, mix 1-part Crested Gecko Food to 1-part water and mix thoroughly. Add food to the terrarium in the early evening and remove after 24 hours. Do not leave uneaten food in the terrarium longer than 48 hours. It is recommended to feed adult geckos three times per week, and juvenile geckos every day. Always have fresh drinking water available. NOTFOR HUMAN CONSUMPTION. Zoo Med Watermelon Crested Gecko Food, Size: 2 oz | PetSmart