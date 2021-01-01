From fanimation
Fanimation Zonix Wet 44-in Matte Greige Indoor/Outdoor Ceiling Fan (3-Blade) | FP4660GRW-44GRW
Advertisement
Sophisticated and stylish, The Zonix Wet Custom by Fanimation is the perfect eye candy for any contemporary room. The minimalist appearance and intelligent design of this three bladed ceiling fan are the perfect dichotomy of simple and smart. The Zonix Wet Custom is available in a number of finishes with optional blades to fit any style. Fanimation Zonix Wet 44-in Matte Greige Indoor/Outdoor Ceiling Fan (3-Blade) | FP4660GRW-44GRW