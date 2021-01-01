Zombie Outbreak Metal Sign Halloween Decoration

This Zombie Outbreak Sign Halloween Decoration is a must-have accessory for a spooky holiday party. The distressed details include a grave warning in bold white letters with an ominous illustration and biohazard symbol that adds to the post-apocalyptic style. This metal sign is durable, yet lightweight and is designed to provide long-lasting use year after year. Display it on your front door to create an eerie mood for guests and trick-or-treaters. It is easy to hang and measures 16.9'' in height and 11'' wide.