From furniturer
FurnitureR Yellow Zomba velvet cover Dining Chair
Our philosophy is Respect for the natural beautiful, elegant, quality first, customers first is our purpose. These Dining Chair will add an aura of sophistication to your dining room and will create a warm, inviting seat option. Perfect seat height for restaurant,office,bar,living room, conservatories, coffee shops, garden, patio, counters,breakfast. Nordic style,Metal legs, stable structure Ergonomic comfortable backrest,large seat area More comfortable with upholstered seat and backrest Quick and simple assembly Filler: High-elastic memory foam. Color: YELLOW.