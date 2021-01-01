From afx lighting

Zola LED Vanity Light by AFX Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (ZLAV1405L30D1BK)

$78.00
In stock
Description

The Zola LED Vanity Light by AFX was designed to illuminate bathrooms and complement their modern design with graphic, streamlined precision. Its main decorative and functional feature is a long and slender open rectangle, held just away from the wall by a sturdy Steel wall plate. The entire front of the rectangle houses an unbroken run of small but powerful LEDs. Then, a White Acrylic lens hides the individual LEDs and turns their light into a singular, all-around glow. As a final expression of versatility, this vanity light can be installed horizontally over the top of a vanity mirror or vertically on either side. American Fluorescent, now known as AFX, was founded in 1938 outside of Chicago and has since become a leader in high quality, energy-efficient lighting options. Creating sleek, environmentally-friendly products using state-of-the-art technology is essential to the AFX philosophy. Their award-winning line of LED sconces, pendants, and vanity lights are ideal for commercial buildings to private residences alike. Color: White. Finish: Black

