Zoie TV Stand for TVs up to 50"

Bring the luxury of mid-century inspired design into your interior with our elegant solid reclaimed wood TV cabinet! This HiFi cabinet is made of solid reclaimed wood that has been sourced from joists, floors and support beams from old buildings being demolished, and it can consist of different types of wood like pine, teak, beech, oak, cedar, mango wood, acacia, etc. This means the reclaimed wood retains the characteristics of these different types of wood. Reclaimed wood is already aged, weathered and dried, so it doesn't shrink or bend. Every step of the process is carried out with the greatest care, be it polishing or lacquering. The exquisite craftsmanship and the graceful wood grains make every piece of furniture distinctive and slightly different from the next. Additionally, this plasma cabinet is distinguished by 4 drawers, offering an ideal solution for keeping your smaller items organised and within reach. The TV stand is easy to assemble. Important note: Colours and wood grains vary from piece to piece, making each of our TV cabinet unique; the delivery is random.