Intelligent Design Zoey Reversible 5-Pc. Full/Queen Comforter Set Bedding

Add some shimmer and shine to your bedroom with the Zoey comforter set from Intelligent Design. Made from ultra-soft microfiber, the comforter and matching shams flaunt an ombre triangle pattern for a strikingly casual look. A solid reverse complements the top of the bed, while two decorative pillows provide the finishing touches to the set. The square pillow features the word "hello" embroidered on the face and the oblong pillow uses fabric manipulation for added dimension and texture.