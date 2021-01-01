Keep your valuables organized and protected while on the go with the Hives and Honey Zoey Black Travel Jewelry Case Storage Box for Women, . This travel jewelry case is compact, but it has plenty of storage for organizing your favorite earrings, rings, necklaces, and other small items. It’s well made of vegan leather lined with anti-tarnish felt to ensure your precious pieces remain tangle and scratch-free. No need to worry about how to carry your jewelry with you or find it scattered in your bag; the Zoey Black Jewelry Holder Travel Case is stylish, lightweight and it’s the ideal size! You are sure to love it. Hives and Honey Zoey Black Craft Jewelry Holder Storage Box Case, for Women