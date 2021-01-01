Zodiac Astrology Signs Horoscope Symbol Gifts Zodiac Aries Sign Horoscope Ram Symbol March April Birthday Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Here's a birthday zodiac sign that is perfect for every astrologist, astronomers, fan of constellation and horoscope stars signs. A minimalist and simple zodiac symbol that will put a smile to your friend who was born between June and July. A great way to treat yourself or loved ones for Christmas or birthday to surprise your friends and family members with these awesome, trendy, and cool graphic designs. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only