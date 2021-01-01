Lorena Canals - Zoco Basket - Ash Rose/Natural

Store books, toys or magazines in style with this Zoco basket from Lorena Canals. Handmade from 100% cotton, this basket takes its inspiration from Moroccan city souks and their wealth of handicrafts. Featuring a two tone braided design and finished with two sewn on handles, this basket is perfect for storing a range of items in any room of the home. Please note, this item has been handcrafted therefore no two pieces are the same and slight imperfections can occur. Key features: * Storage basket * Material: 100% canvas cotton * Dimensions: Ø30xH35cm * Inspired by Moroccan city souks * Two tone design * Pink and neutral tones * Two handles * Handmade * Please note, due to the handmade nature of this item, each piece is unique and therefore no two are alike