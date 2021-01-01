From nshi
ZMKM. Wireless Gaming Keyboard Gaming Keyboard with Multimedia Keys, Suitable for Windows PC Gamers and Office Keyboards (Black)
Advertisement
Decent design mini size wireless keyboard Hand held style 15 multi-media keys Natural trackball with two push buttons on the left and right conner With easy scroll wheel Plug and play 10m wireless distance If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us, we will try our best to answer for you, your satisfactory is always what we pursuit.