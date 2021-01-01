ZMKDLL Rubber Mouse Mat, Shore Palms Tropical Beach Waterproof Mousepad with Stitched Edge Non-Slip Rubber Base, Premium-Textured Mouse Pad for.

FASHION MOUSE PAD: The mouse pad is carefully printed with brilliant color, no fade, no wrinkle. Texture Of mouse mat is denser with 230°F and high pressure treatment. Size: 7.9 x 7.9 x 0.12 inches (200mm x 200mm x 3mm). Designed with brilliant illustration, matches with any style office, dormitory and desk. ULTRA SMOOTH SURFACE: The circle edge stitching prevents the top layer from fraying and ensures the mousepad for long time use to allow more accurate and more fast mouse movement, providing you with the maximum comfort using experience. NON-SLIP RUBBER BASE: The bottom base is made of anti slip with soft grain pattern design and also prevents your desktop surface from scratching. WASHABLE DESIGN AND FADE PREVENT: The mouse pad is water resistant. Liquid stains can be cleaned with water for continuous use. And it will not fade with repeated cleaning. WIDE APPLICABILITY: Small but perfect for working and gaming, perfect size for smaller mouse and easy carring for business travel.