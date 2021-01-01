zlw-shop Mouse Wrist Cushion Wrist Mouse Pad Keyboard Pad Rubber Shark Picture Computer Mat Mouse Pad Wrist Rest Support (Color: E)

Made of improved Super Soft & Smooth & Breathable Material and Comfortable Memory Foam to the pads, supply Lightweight, Comfortable, Durable and Ergonomic touch, slow bounces back and not easy to out of shape and Ideal for Longer Hours of Use Non-skid Rubber base provides heavy grip preventing sliding or unwanted movement for Keyboard and mouse pads, Double Sticking and Press handing for edge to supply flat and smooth edge and will not roll up nor split open; Large Mouse Pad size 10 *8.6*1 inch and 17*3*1 inch keyboard wrist pad fits most computers or notebooks or mouse, improve hand and wrist posture, avoid joint and wrist problems and release your elbows and shoulder stress for long hours of use on the computer; Mouse Pad adding wrist rest designed with groove fits your hand better; Deformation free keyboard pad, stands still while typing, Relaxing and comfortable use such as home, office, cybercafé, etc. If you have any questions about products, we will try our best to provide