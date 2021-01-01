ZLINE Kitchen and Bath ZLINE Voltaire Kitchen Faucet in Matte Black (VLT-KF-MB), Electric Matte Black Finish

The ZLINE Voltaire Kitchen Faucet in Electric Matte Black (VLT-KF-MB) is manufactured with the highest quality materials on the market. ZLINE faucets feature ceramic disc cartridge technology. Ceramic disc faucets offer precise, ergonomic control making them easy to use and ADA compliant. This contemporary, European technology is quickly becoming the industry standard due to it being durable and longer-lasting than other valve varieties on the market. We have focused on designing each faucet to be functionally efficient while offering a sleek design, making it a beautiful addition to any kitchen. While aesthetically pleasing, this faucet offers a hassle-free washing experience, with 360 degree rotation and a spring loaded pressure adjusting spray wand. At 2.2 gal per minute this faucet provides the perfect amount of flexibility and water pressure to save you time. Our cutting edge lock in technology will keep your spray wand docked and in place when not in use. ZLINE delivers the most efficient, hassle free kitchen faucet with a lifetime warranty, giving you peace of mind. The Voltaire kitchen faucet VLT-KF-MB ships next business day when in stock. Color: Electric Matte Black Finish.