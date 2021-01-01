ZLINE Kitchen and Bath ZLINE Rembrandt Pot Filler in Matte Black (REM-FPF-MB)

Bring luxury and convenience into your kitchen space with the ZLINE Rembrandt Matte Black Double Handle Pot Filler. Engineered for easy usability, this pot filler offers a simple water flow operation and adjustment with a dual joint swing handle. Make every homemade meal with ease with the smooth retractable spout, allowing for an easy reach across the range burners. Not only does this pot filler provide a superior culinary experience, but it brings the perfect detailed touch into any chef’s kitchen. The timeless matte black finish is composed of durable, built-to-last material and seamlessly matches with any style. Seamlessly coordinate your kitchen with the full matching ZLINE Rembrandt Matte Black Kitchen Faucet (sold separately). The ZLINE Rembrandt Matte Black Double Handle Pot Filler (REM-FPF-MB) ships next day when in stock.