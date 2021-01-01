ZLINE Kitchen and Bath ZLINE Gemini Kitchen Faucet in Brushed Nickel (GEM-KF-BN), Stainless Steel Finish

The ZLINE Gemini Kitchen Faucet (GEM-KF-BN) is manufactured with the highest quality materials on the market - making it long-lasting and durable. We have focused on designing each faucet to be functionally efficient while offering a sleek design, making it a beautiful addition to any kitchen. While aesthetically pleasing, this faucet offers a hassle-free washing experience, with 360 degree rotation and a spring loaded pressure adjusting spray wand. At 1.8 gal per minute this faucet provides the perfect amount of flexibility and water pressure to save you time. Our cutting edge lock in technology will keep your spray wand docked and in place when not in use. ZLINE delivers the most efficient, hassle free kitchen faucet with a lifetime warranty, giving you peace of mind. The Gemini Kitchen Faucet (GEM-KF-BN) ships next business day when in stock. Color: Stainless Steel Finish.