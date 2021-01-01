ZLINE Kitchen and Bath ZLINE El Dorado Towel Hook in Chrome, Grey

Find luxury in every detail. Complete the look of your bath with the ZLINE Chrome Robe and Towel Hook. This designer-curated bath accessory easily enhances both the aesthetics and functionality of any bath space. Complementing any style, this robe hook features a sleek modern design and a shining finish. The timeless chrome finish is composed of durable, built-to-last material that is resistant to wear, corrosion and tarnishing. Transform your bath experience into a spa-like sanctuary with this bath accessory essential. Seamlessly coordinate your bath design with the full ZLINE Chrome Bath Accessory Set (sold separately). The ZLINE Chrome Robe and Towel Hook (ELD-HK-CH) ships next day when in stock.