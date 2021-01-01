Experience Attainable Luxury® with the ZLINE Autograph Edition Gas on Gas Range in DuraSnow® stainless steel. Inspired by the elegance and snow-capped mountains of our home in Lake Tahoe, the Autograph Edition in DuraSnow® stainless steel provides an elevated luxury experience. This revolutionary finish resembles the classic look of stainless steel, but provides one-of-a-kind durable features such as its fingerprint resistant finish and the ability to effortlessly diminish scratches created from everyday wear and tear. Combining the professional power and functionality of a ZLINE Range with stunning champagne bronze accents, this sophisticated line of professional ranges brings a new meaning of elegance. Create an unforgettable kitchen unique to your style with champagne bronze knobs, handles, legs, and brass burners. Choose from a variety of finishes from ZLINE’s Autograph Edition, including: Champagne Bronze, Matte Black and Gold. The beauty of the Autograph Edition is infinite, just like the beauty found in Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Nevada Landscapes. From our home to yours, enjoy a luxurious experience with every Autograph Edition Gas Range assembled to order in the US. ZLINE KITCHEN & BATH ZLINE Autograph Edition 30" 4.0 cu. ft. Range with Gas Stove and Gas Oven in DuraSnow Stainless Steel with Champagne Bronze